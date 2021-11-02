China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid





Police trapped almost 34 000 people inside Disneyland in Shanghai after a single visitor who went home tested positive for Covid-19.

Every visitor and staff member had to be tested before they were allowed outside.

They were also ordered to get a second test within 24 hours.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:19).

It’s just one person who went to Shanghai Disneyland… now they’ve shut the whole theme park… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

China has an ambition of having zero infections… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent