China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid
Police trapped almost 34 000 people inside Disneyland in Shanghai after a single visitor who went home tested positive for Covid-19.
Every visitor and staff member had to be tested before they were allowed outside.
They were also ordered to get a second test within 24 hours.
RELATED: New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:19).
It’s just one person who went to Shanghai Disneyland… now they’ve shut the whole theme park…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
China has an ambition of having zero infections…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Why go into meltdown over one infection? Not even a death or a hospitalisation…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
