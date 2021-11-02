If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC





ANC deputy secretary general says the ANC believes the IEC did a good job and the ANC is happy with the results

Duarte says low voter turnout should be a concern for all parties

She says the ANC will only start talking to other parties regarding coalitions at the end of the week

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte. Pictures: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Because we were on the ground, we can speak fairly confidentially that bar a few small problems, the IEC has done a very good job in a very short space of time. 42 days is really not enough to plan an election of this magnitude. Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary General - ANC

She rubbishes the narrative coming from parties such as the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA that the IEC and the ANC are the same things.

I think that is totally unfair and untrue. Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary General - ANC

Duarte says the ANC is concerned about the low voter turnout.

Low voter turnout should be a cause for concern for all political parties. turnout. Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary General - ANC

The question right now is what kind of PR representation we would get. We're not talking to anyone as yet. We will only start doing so on Friday or Saturday - but if we have to go into coalitions, we will do so carefully, and we will do so from what works for us. Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary General - ANC

So, we're happy with the results thus far. Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary General - ANC