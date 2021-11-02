'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016'





Only 12.2 million people voted in the local government elections on Monday, the lowest voter turnout in democratic South Africa’s history.

South Africa has 42.6 million people who are eligible to vote, with 26.2 million of those registered to vote.

Pippa Hudson asked Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update.

So far (1:52 PM), 116 of 801 voting districts has been processed.

… the process is going a little bit slow here in the City of Cape Town… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News

It doesn’t appear that the DA will retain the overwhelming majority it achieved in 2016… We’re now on 50%... owing in part to newcomer parties… like GOOD and the Cape Coloured Congress… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News