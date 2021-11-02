'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016'
Only 12.2 million people voted in the local government elections on Monday, the lowest voter turnout in democratic South Africa’s history.
South Africa has 42.6 million people who are eligible to vote, with 26.2 million of those registered to vote.
Pippa Hudson asked Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update (scroll up to listen).
So far (1:52 PM), 116 of 801 voting districts has been processed.
… the process is going a little bit slow here in the City of Cape Town…Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News
It doesn’t appear that the DA will retain the overwhelming majority it achieved in 2016… We’re now on 50%... owing in part to newcomer parties… like GOOD and the Cape Coloured Congress…Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News
Four hung councils… the DA has retained the Bergrivier Municipality … The DA in the City still leads the pack…Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'
John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke.Read More
If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC
ANC's Jessie Duarte speaks to many Wiener about results, voter turnout and more.Read More
FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald
Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.Read More
Carlos Mesquita's bid dashed in Sea Point, but hopes to continue homeless cause
Lester Kiewit speaks to Carlos Mesquita, Board Member at Rehoming Collective and Good Party candidate in Ward 54.Read More
It’s a great feeling. We were under significant threat - Geordin Hill-Lewis
Lester Kiewit interviews the DA’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
FF Plus candidate says DA used scare tactics to block votes for smaller parties
John Maytham chats to FF Plus ward councillor candidate Andre Fourie about the local government elections on Monday.Read More
Analyst: Dismal voter turnout shows citizens questioning SA's democratic system
John Maytham chats to political analyst Tessa Dooms about the factors that contributed to the low voter turnout on Election Day.Read More
'People erroneously turned away at voting stations due to issues with VMDs'
John Maytham chats to the IEC's Western Cape Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse and EISA elections researcher Thembelani Mazibuko.Read More
'Voter turnout across country in the doldrums', poll predictions around 40%
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick columnist and political commentator, Andrew Gasnolar about the local government elections.Read More