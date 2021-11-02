With elections barely over, Eskom warns of loadshedding





We’ll go through these elections with minimal power interruptions… and sure enough, as soon as elections have passed, we’ll be back into loadshedding. Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

Eskom on Tuesday warned it may have to implement loadshedding at short notice if it suffers any further breakdowns at its aging power plants.

The ailing utility’s Arnot and Hendrina power stations tripped over the past 24 hours while units at Camden, Medupi and Kendal have returned to service.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha (scroll up to listen).

On Friday when loadshedding was suspended we specifically stated it was due to low demand during the weekend… Sikonathi Mantshatsha, spokesperson - Eskom

We request the public to reduce usage… loadshedding might be implemented at short notice… Where possible, it will be limited to nighttime… Sikonathi Mantshatsha, spokesperson - Eskom