With elections barely over, Eskom warns of loadshedding
We’ll go through these elections with minimal power interruptions… and sure enough, as soon as elections have passed, we’ll be back into loadshedding.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
Eskom on Tuesday warned it may have to implement loadshedding at short notice if it suffers any further breakdowns at its aging power plants.
The ailing utility’s Arnot and Hendrina power stations tripped over the past 24 hours while units at Camden, Medupi and Kendal have returned to service.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha (scroll up to listen).
On Friday when loadshedding was suspended we specifically stated it was due to low demand during the weekend…Sikonathi Mantshatsha, spokesperson - Eskom
We request the public to reduce usage… loadshedding might be implemented at short notice… Where possible, it will be limited to nighttime…Sikonathi Mantshatsha, spokesperson - Eskom
We’re working closely with the IEC to protect the counting of votes… The IEC in many instances has its own backup should we suffer loadshedding…Sikonathi Mantshatsha, spokesperson - Eskom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
More from Business
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov'
Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change?
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more
Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday.Read More
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".Read More
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.Read More
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby.Read More
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.Read More
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu)
Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.Read More