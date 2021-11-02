Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent
The National Department of Health on Monday tried to ramp up South Africa’s slow Covid-19 vaccination rate by approaching people queuing to vote.
The results were disappointing, with only about 3000 vaccinations across 68 sites.
John Maytham interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health (scroll up to listen).
Bad weather… A lot of people who were approached were vaccinated already…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
Our data shows… 91% of people above 50 with medical aid are fully vaccinated… Registration numbers are lowest where people are dependent on the public sector…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166811194_vaccinated-black-man-showing-arm-after-injection-blue-background.html?vti=m078dvna3ta3b4yc5s-1-1
