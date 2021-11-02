Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent





The National Department of Health on Monday tried to ramp up South Africa’s slow Covid-19 vaccination rate by approaching people queuing to vote.

The results were disappointing, with only about 3000 vaccinations across 68 sites.

Vaccinated! © milkos/123rf.com

Bad weather… A lot of people who were approached were vaccinated already… Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape