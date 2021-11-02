'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov'





Petrol inflation in South Africa has jumped to 33.9% year on year.

The price of petrol goes up by R1.21 a litre at midnight on Tuesday, and diesel by R1.48.

The price of illuminating paraffin increases by R1.45 a litre.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.

Lings notes that the initial part of this huge petrol price increase didn't have as big an effect as people weren't travelling as much due to lockdown restrictions.

There's obviously a huge price effect that we're now going to have to deal with more fully because we're obviously trying to open up the economy and we've got the prospect of a bit more domestic tourism, people moving down to the coast for holidays etcetera... Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

It's been moving up now for quite some time. If you go back to I think May last year the petrol price (believe it or not) was R12-something and now we're almost at R20. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

And unfortunately, given where the currency is right now, there would be next month another increase of around 50c a litre if the oil price stays where it is and the currency stays where it is. That would take us to R20 a litre. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

With the current inflation rate for electricity at about 14%, the implications are huge.

If you've got electricity at 14% inflation and fuel at 34%, those increases are well in excess of any household income or business activity growth... It puts a huge amount of pressure not only on households but on business in terms of how do they absorb those costs - do they pass those on and do we start to get more broad-based inflation? Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Clearly it has significant implications and when the Reserve Bank meet - 18 November? - they're going to have a look at an interest rate increase... Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

