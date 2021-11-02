Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov' As petrol inflation nears 40% year on year, Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management). 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent John Maytham interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health. 2 November 2021 4:03 PM
'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016' Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update. 2 November 2021 2:04 PM
If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC ANC's Jessie Duarte speaks to many Wiener about results, voter turnout and more. 2 November 2021 1:56 PM
FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 2 November 2021 12:03 PM
With elections barely over, Eskom warns of loadshedding Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha. 2 November 2021 2:34 PM
Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 November 2021 12:05 PM
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday. 2 November 2021 11:12 AM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life. 1 November 2021 10:54 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 November 2021 1:02 PM
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome. 1 November 2021 2:54 PM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.
© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Petrol inflation in South Africa has jumped to 33.9% year on year.

The price of petrol goes up by R1.21 a litre at midnight on Tuesday, and diesel by R1.48.

RELATED: Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it'll cost at least R60 more

The price of illuminating paraffin increases by R1.45 a litre.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.

Lings notes that the initial part of this huge petrol price increase didn't have as big an effect as people weren't travelling as much due to lockdown restrictions.

There's obviously a huge price effect that we're now going to have to deal with more fully because we're obviously trying to open up the economy and we've got the prospect of a bit more domestic tourism, people moving down to the coast for holidays etcetera...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

It's been moving up now for quite some time. If you go back to I think May last year the petrol price (believe it or not) was R12-something and now we're almost at R20.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

And unfortunately, given where the currency is right now, there would be next month another increase of around 50c a litre if the oil price stays where it is and the currency stays where it is. That would take us to R20 a litre.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

With the current inflation rate for electricity at about 14%, the implications are huge.

If you've got electricity at 14% inflation and fuel at 34%, those increases are well in excess of any household income or business activity growth... It puts a huge amount of pressure not only on households but on business in terms of how do they absorb those costs - do they pass those on and do we start to get more broad-based inflation?

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Clearly it has significant implications and when the Reserve Bank meet - 18 November? - they're going to have a look at an interest rate increase...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Listen to Lings' analysis on The Money Show:




