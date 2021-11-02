



The DA will be “relatively happy” with a good result under difficult circumstances, says Silke

The ANC will fall below 50% for the first time ever, putting pressure on party leader Cyril Ramaphosa

The trend of the ANC becoming a rural-dominant party with weakening urban support is likely to continue in the years to come, according to political analyst Daniel Silke.

With South Africa rapidly urbanising, the ANC’s poor showing in cities reflects disappointment with the migration experience and the failure to attain the much-vaunted better life, says Silke.

The trend of the ANC becoming more of a dominant rural party with weakening urban support likely to continue in #SouthAfrica #LEG2021. — Daniel Silke (@DanielSilke) November 2, 2021

John Maytham interviewed Silke (scroll up to listen).

Silke is the Director of the Cape Town-based Political Futures Consultancy.

The DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances… I think they will be relatively happy… Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy

This horse-trading for positions is always a rather negative aspect of the post-election phase… I think we’re going to see dysfunctional municipalities continue… Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy

At 5%, a party leader like Patricia de Lille will be relatively pleased… horse-trading for positions… can affect the credibility of a relatively small party… Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy

The ANC’s national vote… will be below 50%. The vote in KZN… is also going to be problematic for the ANC… Even some gains for the DA in KZN… It puts heaps of pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the party… Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy

Ramaphosa was always much more popular than the ANC. One can only assume that if there had been another candidate as head, the ANC would’ve performed even more poorly… Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy