'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'
The DA will be “relatively happy” with a good result under difficult circumstances, says Silke
The ANC will fall below 50% for the first time ever, putting pressure on party leader Cyril Ramaphosa
The trend of the ANC becoming a rural-dominant party with weakening urban support is likely to continue in the years to come, according to political analyst Daniel Silke.
With South Africa rapidly urbanising, the ANC’s poor showing in cities reflects disappointment with the migration experience and the failure to attain the much-vaunted better life, says Silke.
John Maytham interviewed Silke (scroll up to listen).
Silke is the Director of the Cape Town-based Political Futures Consultancy.
The DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances… I think they will be relatively happy…Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
This horse-trading for positions is always a rather negative aspect of the post-election phase… I think we’re going to see dysfunctional municipalities continue…Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
At 5%, a party leader like Patricia de Lille will be relatively pleased… horse-trading for positions… can affect the credibility of a relatively small party…Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
The ANC’s national vote… will be below 50%. The vote in KZN… is also going to be problematic for the ANC… Even some gains for the DA in KZN… It puts heaps of pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the party…Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
Ramaphosa was always much more popular than the ANC. One can only assume that if there had been another candidate as head, the ANC would’ve performed even more poorly…Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
Are they [ANC] going to get into bed with the EFF? … The EFF is not so easy to steer; they might steer you! …Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
