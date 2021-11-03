Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
'Truman Prince put ANC in power in 2016 and Truman Prince will get you out'

3 November 2021 7:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Beaufort West
Western Cape
Truman Prince
#Elections2021

Interim Chairperson of the Patriotic Alliance in the Western Cape Truman Prince speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Central Karoo.
  • Interim leader of the Patriotic Alliance Truman Prince believes winning a seat in council in Beaufort West will make him a kingmaker
  • 'I told the ANC, Truman Prince put you in power in 2016, and Truman Prince will get you out of power,' Prince says
  • Prince has strong words for what he claims was a biased appointment of IEC presiding officer in his area and is lodging a formal complaint
© dpreezg/123rf.com

The Western Cape hinterland has seen a move towards independent candidates with support for civic and residents' organsations in this local government election.

The Central Karoo is once again seeing a number of hung districts.

In the Little Karoo municipality of Kannaland, which includes the towns of Ladismith, Zoar, and Calitzdorp, controversial politician Truman Prince of the newly formed Patriotic Alliance (PA) has won a seat in the council. He believes this will make him a kingmaker.

Truman Prince speaks to Refilwe Moloto and has strong words about the poor way he says the IEC ran the election, claiming that he will be lodging a formal complaint and founding affidavit along with the Good Party and the EFF in this regard.

He believes that the IEC appointment of electoral presiding officers was biased towards the African National Congress (ANC).

It was the worst election since 1994.

Truman Prince, Interim Chairperson - Patriotic Alliance in the Western Cape

When the IEC chooses presiding officers they must give us the names so that we can check their proximity to political parties. We know some of them are outspoken about their love for the ANC. So, I would like to say the ANC benefited out of this election specifically in the Central Karoo area. We have got proof.

Truman Prince, Interim Chairperson - Patriotic Alliance in the Western Cape

I told the ANC, Truman Prince put you in power in 2016 and Truman Prince will get you out of power.

Truman Prince, Interim Chairperson - Patriotic Alliance in the Western Cape

He says he is thankful to those in the electorate for their support of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and promises to serve the people of his area.




