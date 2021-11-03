Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates





Fuel prices are 33.9% higher than 12 months ago, fueling price inflation of a number of goods

Expect higher interest rates in response

Food prices and transport costs far outstrip measured inflation; expect upward pressure on wages

At midnight on Tuesday, punch-drunk consumers were hit with massive fuel price hikes that could have catastrophic economic consequences for South Africa.

A litre of petrol went up by R1.21 per litre to R19.50 (inland) while diesel spiked by R1.48 a litre to R17.23.

The announcement was scheduled for 28 October but only came 15 minutes before local government election polls closed on Monday, 1 November.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings about the skyrocketing cost of living (scroll up to listen).

The prices have been moving up for a while… it’s now 33.9% higher than a year ago… 12 months ago we didn’t feel the effects, because we were still in lockdown… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

… a huge amount of goods in South Africa is transported by road. That will put upward pressure on a range of goods… feeding into a broader price effect, and obviously, the Reserve Bank would have to respond through higher interest rates… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management