No jobs and a loss of faith in democracy - why young people didn't vote on 1 Nov
Listen below to 19-year-old CapeTalk caller Casmiro who explains why he chose not to vote deliberately.
- SA has seen a drop in voter turnout across various age groups but most worryingly among the youth
- Why didn't more young people vote in the municipal elections on 1 November?
- Youth Capital policy coordinator Mario Meyer says young people are losing hope in the democratic process at an accelerated pace
Where are all the young voters and why aren't they casting their ballots?
There was a sharp drop in voter turnout for the local government elections on 1 November, especially among the younger voters.
RELATED: Analyst: Dismal voter turnout shows citizens questioning SA's democratic system
Youth Capital policy coordinator Mario Meyer says the declining youth vote is most likely linked steep youth unemployment and a loss of faith in democracy.
Meyer says the country's jobless and frustated youth have no faith that voting will change things.
We're only about 25 years since when the Constitution was signed and there seems to be a loss of hope that's happening at quite an accelerated pace. It's troubling. Particularly the issue of youth unemployment may well be the biggest issue that we need to solve in South Africa at this moment.Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital
Meyer says urgent action is needed to tackle youth unemployment and youth disillusionment in South Africa.
An image of a spoiled ballot paper has been shared on social media showing the words "35 years unemployed" written across the names of the ward candidates.
This is broke my heart 💔💔😩 pic.twitter.com/j5gPpn3N20— Nqobile Mahungu🇿🇦 (@nqobile_mahungu) November 1, 2021
For me, that's the more troubling aspect, South Africa's democracy is still quite young and already we're seeing such a big decrease in voter turnout. In the beginning of our democracy, there was a great sense of hope and expectation.Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital
I think the high number of people who didn't register to vote or did register and then didn't actually vote on Monday could be an indication that a lot of people, including young people, are frustrated with the status quo and frustrated particularly when it comes to unemployment and youth unemployment.Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital
The issue of youth unemployment in particular has been a long-standing issue. 60% of South Africa's total unemployed are young people and there hasn't been any change.Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital
We do need a coordinated approach. We do need a clear sense of a plan in place and a clear sense of what that plan is and a sense that that plan is being worked towards for young people to feel and to see that there is hope and their prospects are improving. There need to be real opportunities created for young people to get into the labour market.Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
[WATCH LIVE at 3PM] IEC final Western Cape election results briefing
IEC LGE 2021 Western Cape Media briefings from the provisional results and operations centre.Read More
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions.Read More
'Truman Prince put ANC in power in 2016 and Truman Prince will get you out'
Interim Chairperson of the Patriotic Alliance in the Western Cape Truman Prince speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Central Karoo.Read More
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'
John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke.Read More
'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016'
Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update.Read More
If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC
ANC's Jessie Duarte speaks to many Wiener about results, voter turnout and more.Read More
FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald
Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.Read More
Carlos Mesquita's bid dashed in Sea Point, but hopes to continue homeless cause
Lester Kiewit speaks to Carlos Mesquita, Board Member at Rehoming Collective and Good Party candidate in Ward 54.Read More
It’s a great feeling. We were under significant threat - Geordin Hill-Lewis
Lester Kiewit interviews the DA’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More