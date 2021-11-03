No jobs and a loss of faith in democracy - why young people didn't vote on 1 Nov





Listen below to 19-year-old CapeTalk caller Casmiro who explains why he chose not to vote deliberately.

SA has seen a drop in voter turnout across various age groups but most worryingly among the youth

Why didn't more young people vote in the municipal elections on 1 November?

Youth Capital policy coordinator Mario Meyer says young people are losing hope in the democratic process at an accelerated pace

Where are all the young voters and why aren't they casting their ballots?

There was a sharp drop in voter turnout for the local government elections on 1 November, especially among the younger voters.

Youth Capital policy coordinator Mario Meyer says the declining youth vote is most likely linked steep youth unemployment and a loss of faith in democracy.

Meyer says the country's jobless and frustated youth have no faith that voting will change things.

We're only about 25 years since when the Constitution was signed and there seems to be a loss of hope that's happening at quite an accelerated pace. It's troubling. Particularly the issue of youth unemployment may well be the biggest issue that we need to solve in South Africa at this moment. Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital

Meyer says urgent action is needed to tackle youth unemployment and youth disillusionment in South Africa.

An image of a spoiled ballot paper has been shared on social media showing the words "35 years unemployed" written across the names of the ward candidates.

This is broke my heart 💔💔😩 pic.twitter.com/j5gPpn3N20 — Nqobile Mahungu🇿🇦 (@nqobile_mahungu) November 1, 2021

For me, that's the more troubling aspect, South Africa's democracy is still quite young and already we're seeing such a big decrease in voter turnout. In the beginning of our democracy, there was a great sense of hope and expectation. Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital

I think the high number of people who didn't register to vote or did register and then didn't actually vote on Monday could be an indication that a lot of people, including young people, are frustrated with the status quo and frustrated particularly when it comes to unemployment and youth unemployment. Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital

The issue of youth unemployment in particular has been a long-standing issue. 60% of South Africa's total unemployed are young people and there hasn't been any change. Mario Meyer, Learning Manager and Policy Analyst - Youth Capital