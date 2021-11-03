Newcomer Cape Coloured Congress bags votes in Cape Town - gunning for over 6%





The Cape Coloured Congress has made a mark in the metro, securing a respectable number of votes as a newcomer on the political scene

The party contested in a municipal election for the first time ever this year

Party president Fadiel Adams is confident that the Cape Coloured Congress will bag enough votes to be the third-largest party in Cape Town

Despite being newcomers and having very little money for an election campaign, the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) has managed to score some decent votes in its first local government election in the City of Cape Town.

As vote counting continues, the CCC and fellow newcomer Good Party have been neck-and-neck for third place behind the DA and ANC in the metro.

CCC president Fadiel Adams says the organisation is ecstatic with its performance in the municipal elections so far.

He predicts that the Cape Coloured Congress will be the third-largest party in the Cape Town city council when the election results are finalised by the end of Wednesday.

"We had R70,000 to spend on this election, we are going to get 6% plus", he tells CapeTalk.

Adams says his party is ready to keep the DA on its toes and challenge the status quo in the city.

RELATED: Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'

We were aiming for 6.5%. We are on target. I can guarantee you that by the end of polling today, the Cape Coloured Congress will be the third-largest party in the metro at its first attempt. So, yes, we are very happy. Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress

We're not openly in favour of any form of coalition. What we are in favour of is holding the corrupt in the DA to account. That was always our mission. We are very comfortable in this space. We look forward to going into council and doing exactly that. Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress

We will be fair opposition. We will be fair where it's due and we will give criticism when it's needed. Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress