7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance

Fix minor damage yourself - The more you claim, the higher your premium will be; as simple as that. If the damage is small enough that you can cover it yourself easily, it might make more sense in the long run not to file the claim with your insurer.

Drive well and obey the law - Your insurance company will usually ask if you have ever been convicted of drunken driving or if an insurer has ever cancelled your insurance for reasons other than non-payment. If the answer is 'yes', you may end up paying more for cover