7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance
Africa Melane interviewed Naked Insurance cofounder Ernest North about tips for reducing car insurance premiums.
In the tiniest of nutshells (listen to the audio above for more detail):
-
ABC (always be covered) - The longer you’ve had uninterrupted car insurance with any provider, the better your premium will be.
-
Go direct, go digital - If you buy your car insurance through a broker or from a call centre, the premium will often be higher than purchasing from a digital-first provider.
-
Be wary of cashbacks and other bonuses - Many providers offer cash-back rewards or no-claims bonuses for not claiming. In most cases, they will be loading your premium to build up a fund to ultimately cover the pay-out they expect to make. In most cases removing this product feature results in a lower premium.
-
Fix minor damage yourself - The more you claim, the higher your premium will be; as simple as that. If the damage is small enough that you can cover it yourself easily, it might make more sense in the long run not to file the claim with your insurer.
-
Drive well and obey the law - Your insurance company will usually ask if you have ever been convicted of drunken driving or if an insurer has ever cancelled your insurance for reasons other than non-payment. If the answer is 'yes', you may end up paying more for cover
-
Choose your excess - A higher excess means a lower premium, and vice versa.
-
Shop around
