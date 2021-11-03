'We've unlocked hope in Cederberg' says Ruben Richards after impressive results





Winning 27.5% of the vote in the Cederberg Local Munciple election Dr Ruben Richards of the Cederberg Eerste Residents Organisation is set to become kingmaker if not the mayor

Richards says CE is not a political party but a residents organisation with 'residents who serve other residents'

He believes this victory has unlocked hope for people in the Cederberg area

Ruben Richard of the Cederberg First movement or 'Cederberg Eerste' (CE) has caused quite the stir in the Cederberg Local Municipality which stretches from the Cederberg Mountains to the Atlantic coastline in the Western Cape.

With 27.5% of the vote, CE falls just behind the ANC and ahead of the DA in the area.

This places Richards in a position to become kingmaker, if not to end up as mayor himself.

The political parties have already come knocking on his door, he laughs.

Firstly, let's start with the basics. We are not a political party. We are a residents' organisation - or as they say here a gemeenskaps' organisasie. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg Eerste

Secondly our stagspreek - our slogan here - is we are residents who serve other residents. We are a service delivery-driven organisation rather than an ideologically-bound organisation. Dienste/Services is what we are all about. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg Eerste

Thirdly, we will talk to anybody and go into a coalition with anybody who believes what we believe and not the other way around. We are rather bullish about it. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg Eerste

These political parties have a history of promises and no delivery, and that's going to stop and you ain't going to use my name or the name of my movement to entrench the history of making promises and not delivering. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg Eerste

He comments on the range of local organisations that have made inroads in areas like Cederberg, Kannaland, Prince Albert, and other areas of the Western Cape hinterland.

It makes me think of the expression 'local is lekker' and these are an incarnation of local is lekker but at a more fundamental level. Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg Eerste

The hope that we seem to have unlocked among voters is a local-based hope because people's will is informed by the stuff around them Dr Ruben Richards, Independent candidate - Cederberg Eerste

He says sociologists will tell you that most people live and are informed within a 5-kilometer radius in terms of consciousness, and while Cederberg covers thousands of kilometers it still has a local consciousness.