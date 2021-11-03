Robots are starting to deliver pizzas – we kid you not
More than a thousand pizza delivery robots are feeding hungry student mouths at 20 university campuses in the United States.
They’re also operating on sidewalks in the United Kingdom and Estonia, the origin of the robots’ manufacturer, Starship Technologies.
Each of the robots can hold four large pizzas.
The company recently delivered its two-millionth pizza.
Starship competitor Kiwibot operates 400 delivery robots while robot manufacturer Yandex has 50 deployed.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
It’s already happening… hundreds of little robots, knee-high and able to hold around four large pizzas are now navigating college campuses and even some city sidewalks. This is a real thing!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
If this was in South Africa… somebody would run away with the little robot!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
They’re producing thousands of these robots… They have remote operators keeping tabs…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
