Robots are starting to deliver pizzas – we kid you not





More than a thousand pizza delivery robots are feeding hungry student mouths at 20 university campuses in the United States.

They’re also operating on sidewalks in the United Kingdom and Estonia, the origin of the robots’ manufacturer, Starship Technologies.

Each of the robots can hold four large pizzas.

The company recently delivered its two-millionth pizza.

Starship competitor Kiwibot operates 400 delivery robots while robot manufacturer Yandex has 50 deployed.

If this was in South Africa… somebody would run away with the little robot! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire