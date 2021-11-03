SA businesses join pact to phase out problematic plastics by the end of 2022





A number of SA retailers and businesses have joined the SA Plastics Pact to combat plastic waste

The initiative has published a list of problematic and unnecessary plastics that its members should phase out by the end of 2022

Picture: Pixabay.com

Members of the SA Plastics Pact have set a target to phase out certain plastic products by the end of next year.

The SA Plastics Pact is a collaborative movement aimed at o accelerating the move toward a circular plastic economy in South Africa.

Members of the pact have identified problematic plastic packaging and small plastic products that must be removed from circulation over the next two years.

These plastic products aren't recyclable, aren't recycled enough, or have alternatives available in South Africa.

The items are:

Oxo-degradable plastics

PVC bottles, pallet wrap, and labels

PVC or PET shrink sleeves on PET bottles

Plastic stickers on fruit and vegetables

Thin barrier bags for fruit and vegetables

Thin barrier bags used at tills

Plastic straws

Plastic stirrers

Single-use plastic cutlery, plates and bowls

Cotton buds with plastic stems

Plastic lollipop sticks

Plastic microbeads in cosmetics

The Department of Environmental Affairs is a supporting member of the SA Plastics Pact.

The department's Mamogala Musekene says the initiative has set out a range of targets to address the design, production, use, recovery and recycling of plastic packaging in SA.

GreenCape circular economy analyst Deshanya Naidoo says the 25 business members are part of the pact, including three of the top five retailers in the country as well as leading consumer goods companies.

Musekene and Naidoo explain to CapeTalk that consumer behaviour and regulatory controls both have an important role to play in fighting plastic pollution.

"Consumer pressure is something that's most vital in this movement", Naidoo adds.

We've identified some of these plastic products as being a problem to the environment... most of which are single-use. So, we need to look into the redesign of these products and some alternavtives can be found. Mamogala Musekene, Deputy Director-General of Chemicals and Waste Management - Environmental Affairs Dept

As government, we do have the regulatory power to put in that regulatory measures. Mamogala Musekene, Deputy Director-General of Chemicals and Waste Management - Environmental Affairs Dept

The SA Plastics Pact is a collaborative approach to creating a circular economy for plastics in South Africa. Deshanya Naidoo, Circular economy analyst - GreenCape

I do think that with time, we will definitely see a higher adoption... We do expect, as the years progress, as different plans and funding come into play, that a lot more packaging will become recyclable and will be branded and labelled appropriately. Deshanya Naidoo, Circular economy analyst - GreenCape