Fish Hoek woman's body found on Noordhoek Beach, mother and dog still missing





On Friday local Facebook groups and other social media platforms began circulating a missing person poster asking for any assistance in finding Soekie Rademeyer Jacobs, her daughter Melissa, and her Yorkshire Terrier dog.

Community groups reported that she was last seen with her dog in the Fish Koek area on 28 October leaving her home.

Police confirmed that the body of Jacobs's daughter 26-year-old Melissa Jacobs washed up on Noordhoek Beach on Monday.

False Bay Echo reported on Tuesday that community members, the South Africa Police Services (SAPS), and the SANParks dog unit continue to search the beach for Rademeyer Jacobs and her dog. Police have told the False bay Echo that mother and daughter were last seen boarding an e-hailing taxi on Friday at 2pm outside the seaside cottages on Fish Hoek Beach.

Contact Detective Marten at 071 498 8330 if you have any information that may help the investigation.