Islamic State hits Taliban with Afghanistan hospital suicide attack – killing 25
At least 25 people died in a suicide attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday.
Islamic State affiliate IS-K has now claimed responsibility.
"As an Afghan citizen, I am really tired of this war, suicide and explosions," said Sayed Ahad, a doctor at the facility.
"How long do we have to endure this misery?"
The Taliban claims to have killed four IS-K attackers while capturing one.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
An affiliate of Islamic State launched an attack in which gunmen burst in and opened fire, and then there was a suicide bomber… There were two massive explosions, suggesting more than one suicide bomber…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
This hospital was attacked four years ago… it’s only a year ago that a maternity wing of a hospital was attacked… Five years ago, the US military attacked a hospital… killing a whole bunch of innocent sick people…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_57265644_map-of-afghanistan-through-magnifying-glass.html?vti=nhuij8c12fbrfsn7ag-1-3
More from World
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome
Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome.Read More
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome.Read More
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.Read More
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti.Read More
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?
John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen.Read More
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.Read More
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road
A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea.Read More
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and EuropeRead More