Islamic State hits Taliban with Afghanistan hospital suicide attack – killing 25





At least 25 people died in a suicide attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday.

Islamic State affiliate IS-K has now claimed responsibility.

"As an Afghan citizen, I am really tired of this war, suicide and explosions," said Sayed Ahad, a doctor at the facility.

"How long do we have to endure this misery?"

© tommaso79/123rf.com

The Taliban claims to have killed four IS-K attackers while capturing one.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

An affiliate of Islamic State launched an attack in which gunmen burst in and opened fire, and then there was a suicide bomber… There were two massive explosions, suggesting more than one suicide bomber… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent