ANC support in Soweto down to 53% in 2021 from 86% in 2011 - Dawie Scholtz

3 November 2021 2:53 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dawie Scholtz
#Elections2021
#ElectionResults2021

News24 election analyst Dawie Scholtz gives Mandy Wiener the latest highlights of election results analysis.
  • Election analyst Dawie Scholtz has studied the turnout differential - between townships and suburbs
  • Two factors have resulted in lower ANC numbers - one is the low voter turnout and the other is the atrophy of black voter support for the ruling party
  • He says the DA has a lot of support and the EFF support has remained 'a carbon copy' same of the last election
Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini addressing the opening of the national Results Operation Centre (ROC) on 26 October 2021 ahead of the upcoming Municipal Elections. Picture: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter.

Election analyst Dawie Scholtz has studied the turnout differential - the difference between townships and suburbs.

In hardcore ANC areas, voters did not come out in their numbers and there were fewer votes for the ruling party.

This is one of the defining trends of this election - the insanely low turnout in township areas.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

He says this low turnout in traditional ANC strongholds has driven ANC votes down.

In a place like Diepsloot where the ANC wins overwhelmingly, 27% of voters turned out. Rabie Ridge, Ivory Park, it was 35%, in Soweto it was 41% - then look at turnout in suburbs like Parkhurst and Linden where opposition parties did well, the turnout there was 55 to 60%. That.s a big difference and it inflates the DA and other opposition parties percentages.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

The second driver bringing ANC numbers down is the 'atrophy for the ANC in the black electorate.'

There has therefore been both a very low turnout in an area such as Soweto, but also a very low ANC voting percentage.

In 2011 the ANC won 86% of Soweto, I have just finished the numbers now and they are down to 53% in Soweto - from 86 to 53% in ten years, that is what is powering this outcome and similar trends across the country.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

The Democratic Alliance has taken a knock

In Cape Town, he says DA support has declined.

If you compare it to the 2016 result, we project the DA will win 58%, which is 8% less than 2016.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

In Nelson Mandela Bay the DA we project is going to win 42% of the vote, and that is 5% lower than 2016.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

He says the DA is down across the board.

Scholtz says he has started doing demographic analysis across the country contributing to driving numbers down for the DA.

It looks like the vote amongst black voters is about half of what it was in 2016, amongst white voters it is about 5 to 7% lower, with a lot of it going to the Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

There has been a massive dip in coloured voter support for the DA he notes.

There is just a massive dip with coloured voters. They won about 99% of the coloured vote in 2016 and now are down to the low 60s.

Dawie Scholtz, Independent election analyst

The reality is it is just the main parties are just getting a smaller portion of the pie with a lot of votes for independents, a lot of votes for independent organisations, community organisations, and small parties.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

A lot of small parties in areas like Nelson Mandela Bay sitting on 1% which is going to complicate coalition discussions very much.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

How has the EFF done?

Scholtz says it is a very interesting result.

It is a carbon copy of the last election. It is like the same numbers, not much up and not much down - with the exemption of eThekwini in KZN where they have more than doubled their vote from about 4% to 10%.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24

How has the ANC fared?

The weakening of the ANC seems to have gone in two directions he says.

ANC voters have stayed away, but then a lot of ANC voters, particularly in Gauteng, voting for ActionSA. So they didn't go to the EFF which I think should be a little bit of a concern for the EFF.

Dawie Scholtz, Election analyst - News24



