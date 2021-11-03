'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!'





ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has apologised to South Africans for not taking part across the country this time around

About 16% of voters in Johannesburg chose ActionSA, placing them in third place ahead of the EFF (10.5%)

ActionSA took votes from the ANC and the DA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (left) holds a media briefing at the IEC results operation centre in Pretoria on 3 November 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

ActionSA would never form a partnership with the ANC, its leader Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday.

"I want to make it clear: fellow South Africans, ActionSA will never go into a coalition with the ANC, under no circumstances. Let's be clear about this,” said Mashaba.

"We will do it [form coalitions] where our mandate is going to be to serve society not to serve political agendas and political parties.

“We will only enter into a coalition if the idea is to serve society and to serve everyone."

ActionSA will conduct a poll over the next 48 hours to hear from its members whom they believe it should enter into a coalition with.

