'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!'
-
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has apologised to South Africans for not taking part across the country this time around
-
About 16% of voters in Johannesburg chose ActionSA, placing them in third place ahead of the EFF (10.5%)
-
ActionSA took votes from the ANC and the DA
ActionSA would never form a partnership with the ANC, its leader Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday.
"I want to make it clear: fellow South Africans, ActionSA will never go into a coalition with the ANC, under no circumstances. Let's be clear about this,” said Mashaba.
"We will do it [form coalitions] where our mandate is going to be to serve society not to serve political agendas and political parties.
“We will only enter into a coalition if the idea is to serve society and to serve everyone."
ActionSA will conduct a poll over the next 48 hours to hear from its members whom they believe it should enter into a coalition with.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso (scroll up to listen).
… apologising to South Africans who he didn’t give a chance to vote for them…Nhlanhla Mabaso, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News
This confidence comes from that 16% in Joburg where voters… are saying, ‘Let’s try you out!’…Nhlanhla Mabaso, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News
ActionSA has not only taken votes from the ANC, as the DA would like to believe… In Midvaal, they [DA] increased their vote… but it’s not significant enough… to say they were unaffected…Nhlanhla Mabaso, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
