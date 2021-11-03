Babita Deokaran’s alleged killer withdraws confession implicating Zweli Mkhize





Gauteng Health Department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s alleged killer Phakamani Hadebe has withdrawn his confession which implicated Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in her murder.

Hadebe claimed he was tortured for several hours, and that he made the allegation against Mkhize under duress.

FILE: Embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Mkhize has denied having anything to do with Deokaran’s murder or the “alleged procurement irregularities which are believed to have driven it”.

Deokaran was a witness to an SIU investigation into PPE corruption totalling R300 million.

Mandy Wiener interviewed investigative journalist Jeff Wicks (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:43).

Mkhize said his lawyers will be writing to Ipid to ask them to investigate the torture of Phakamani Hadebe… Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

We’ve known for weeks that police were looking into a person of interest in rank and file of the ANC. Yesterday it emerged that the person is in fact Zweli Mkhize, on the strength of the confession… Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24