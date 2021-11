South Africa has 3rd most expensive petrol in the world, considering incomes

At midnight on Tuesday, the petrol price rose to R18.82 per litre – the highest it’s ever been.

Fuel feels hellishly expensive in South Africa, but how do we compare to other countries?

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen - skip to 5:39).

Fuel, year-on-year, is up 33%! … Brent crude is on a rally… We’re going to be over R20 a litre by the end of the year… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

We don’t have the most expensive fuel in the world. Britain is at about R24 a litre… You can make yourself feel a little bit better if you look at international prices… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

If you reference the petrol price against what the average South African earns… then we have the third most expensive petrol in the world… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist