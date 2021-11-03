South Africa has 3rd most expensive petrol in the world, considering incomes





At midnight on Tuesday, the petrol price rose to R18.82 per litre – the highest it’s ever been.

Fuel feels hellishly expensive in South Africa, but how do we compare to other countries?

motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

Fuel, year-on-year, is up 33%! … Brent crude is on a rally… We’re going to be over R20 a litre by the end of the year… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

We don’t have the most expensive fuel in the world. Britain is at about R24 a litre… You can make yourself feel a little bit better if you look at international prices… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist