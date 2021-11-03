Beware of online holiday booking scams, warns Wendy Knowler
- Planning a family getaway this festive season?
- Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has warned people to be extra careful when making holiday bookings
- Online scammers are known for targeting holiday planners during this time of year
- Tune in to ConsumerTalk next week Wednesday on 10 November for an in-depth discussion on misleading holiday accommodation adverts
If you’re planning on booking festive season accommodation in the coming weeks, please look out for scams and misleading claims made online, and don’t make any assumptions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Knowler says it's important for people to do proper research before confirming their bookings for holiday accommodation advertised online.
There are different ways that things can go wrong, you can fall into the hands of a fraudster or you can make a booking based on an advert with photos... and assume things or be misled deliberately and then you have a problem when you arrive.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler shares some safety tips during her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature:
- If you come across a sea-facing resort or complex, that doesnt’ mean your room will have a sea view
A lot of people fall for this and you do have recourse if a particular room you are booking has a picture of a sea-view which isn't that room.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
- If the advert states that there is WiFi, double-check that it is still included and be prepared for weak connectivity
Just check that that is still the case and it's not an old claim.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
- If you’re making an AirBnB booking, do a Google Maps search and check out the area
Pictures of the inside may look fab, but you might not be so happy with the [area].Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
- If you’re responding to a Facebook ad or online classifieds site ad, triple-check that the person taking your money is an authorised agent and not a fraudster
Many a fraudster have hijacked an accommodation site, taken the booking money, and left their victims to arrive at their holiday destination to find it occupied by someone else.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
