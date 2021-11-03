Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Update: Bodies of missing Fish Hoek mother and daughter found False Bay Echo reports the body of 26-year-old Fish Hoek woman Melissa Jacobs was found after she, her mom and dog went missing. 3 November 2021 6:13 PM
Babita Deokaran’s alleged killer withdraws confession implicating Zweli Mkhize Mandy Wiener interviews investigative journalist Jeff Wicks. 3 November 2021 2:47 PM
'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 3 November 2021 1:36 PM
View all Local
Zero names on Treasury's tender blacklist, there's a problem - Corruption Watch Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Corruption Watch's head of investigations Karam Singh about the Tender Defaulters Regis... 3 November 2021 7:24 PM
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos' The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 3 November 2021 6:42 PM
ANC and DA must put ideological differences aside to govern together - analyst Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Harlan Cloete from the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University. 3 November 2021 5:20 PM
View all Politics
South Africa has 3rd most expensive petrol in the world, considering incomes Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 3 November 2021 3:19 PM
SA businesses join pact to phase out problematic plastics by the end of 2022 Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Enviro Department's Mamogala Musekene and Deshanya Naidoo from GreenCape. 3 November 2021 2:48 PM
Robots are starting to deliver pizzas – we kid you not Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 3 November 2021 11:25 AM
View all Business
Beware of online holiday booking scams, warns Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler offers some tips for holidaymakers to look out for when booking accommodation online. 3 November 2021 4:17 PM
7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance Africa Melane interviews Ernest North, cofounder at Naked Insurance. 3 November 2021 10:33 AM
Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings about the skyrocketing cost of living. 3 November 2021 8:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Islamic State hits Taliban with Afghanistan hospital suicide attack – killing 25 Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 November 2021 12:32 PM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 3 November 2021 10:22 AM
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 November 2021 1:02 PM
View all World
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Africa
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
View all Opinion
Beware of online holiday booking scams, warns Wendy Knowler

3 November 2021 4:17 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Festive Season
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
scammers
online booking
holiday booking

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler offers some tips for holidaymakers to look out for when booking accommodation online.
  • Planning a family getaway this festive season?
  • Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has warned people to be extra careful when making holiday bookings
  • Online scammers are known for targeting holiday planners during this time of year
  • Tune in to ConsumerTalk next week Wednesday on 10 November for an in-depth discussion on misleading holiday accommodation adverts
© torwai/123rf.com

If you’re planning on booking festive season accommodation in the coming weeks, please look out for scams and misleading claims made online, and don’t make any assumptions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Knowler says it's important for people to do proper research before confirming their bookings for holiday accommodation advertised online.

There are different ways that things can go wrong, you can fall into the hands of a fraudster or you can make a booking based on an advert with photos... and assume things or be misled deliberately and then you have a problem when you arrive.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler shares some safety tips during her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature:

- If you come across a sea-facing resort or complex, that doesnt’ mean your room will have a sea view

A lot of people fall for this and you do have recourse if a particular room you are booking has a picture of a sea-view which isn't that room.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

- If the advert states that there is WiFi, double-check that it is still included and be prepared for weak connectivity

Just check that that is still the case and it's not an old claim.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

- If you’re making an AirBnB booking, do a Google Maps search and check out the area

Pictures of the inside may look fab, but you might not be so happy with the [area].

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

- If you’re responding to a Facebook ad or online classifieds site ad, triple-check that the person taking your money is an authorised agent and not a fraudster

Many a fraudster have hijacked an accommodation site, taken the booking money, and left their victims to arrive at their holiday destination to find it occupied by someone else.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist



