Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: This Pink Face Mask may equal better Covid-19 Protection
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: Barriers to mental health - only 25% of South Africans seek professional help
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Megan Hosking - Psychiatric Intake Clinician at Akeso Clinics
Today at 05:10
What service delivery issues should addressed in the DA-led City of Cape Town
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 05:46
Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Phokele Maponya - Senior Researcher: SmallHolder Farmer and Enterprise Development at Agriculture Research Council
Today at 06:25
Work From Home Research Shows Gender, Race Divide
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stella Fleetwood - Business Unit Director at Ipsos
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday [Micro forests]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Can R131billion deal transition Eskom from coal?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jesse Burton
Today at 07:20
Would mandatory voting make us take democracy more seriously?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nontando Ngamlana - Executive director and Social justice activist at Afesis-corplan
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
GOOD and CCC go head to head as vote counting is finalised
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron, Secretary General Of the Good Party
Today at 08:21
Despite no money for election posters Cape Coloured Congress makes their mark
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 09:15
I contested every ward in Cape Town. And I lost.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Julies
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronica Julius - Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation
Today at 10:30
Macassar wants Denel Rheinmettel out. But at what costs to jobs?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gerome Vermeulen
Rick Grobler
Today at 11:05
Township entrepreneurship & successful trend of container business
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucas Molepo
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a 35.3% jump in half-year earnings "despite a tough economic environment".

The pharmacy chain has posted its results for the six months ending 31 August.

Group revenue grew by 16.6% to R14.9 billion.

Headline earnings per share are up by 35.3% to 48.7 cents, and Dis-Chem will declare a dividend of 19.5 cents per share.

The Group opened its 200th store in October and has big plans for further expansion.

Bruce Whitfield interviews incoming CEO Rui Morais, who is taking over from Ivan Saltzman.

If you look at pharmacy retail there's definitely a consolidation opportunity in South Africa.

Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

We're starting to see some normalisation in the trading patterns... a testament to our brand... Our large mall stores were growing at around 20%...

Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

Baby City is definitely keeping us awake at night but I guess it's integrated, certainly on to our technology platforms... We've rolled out loyalty benefits... We're slowly rolling out clinics...

Rui Morais, Incoming CEO - Dis-Chem

Listen to the interview with Morais below:




3 November 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Baby City
Dis-Chem
company results
Rui Morais
Ivan Saltzman

