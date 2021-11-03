Streaming issues? Report here
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Close to 97% of votes have been captured after Monday's local government election, the The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Wednesday afternoon.

It's been a dismal showing so far for the ANC and analysts predict the ruling party will fall below 50% of the overall tally.

The election has been marked by a sharp drop in voter turnout, especially among younger voters.

Dr Pali Lehohla

Dr Pali Lehohla tells Bruce Whitfield that voter turnout is only part of the story - he looks at numbers from the point of view of whether the country has the momentum for development.

He is particularly worried about the stats reflecting the prospects for South Africa's children completing their schooling to matric level.

So when you go into the political activities that give the expression for how society functions, by electing democratically identified people, you'll find the same kind of percentage which is about 33% voter turnout. Then you must start worrying about those macro numbers.

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician General

They are telling a tale that is very discouraging and troubling.

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician General

We deserve the political parties we have, so let's not separate ourselves from that!

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician General

Dr Lehohla notes that political campaigns don't cover the need for strengthening our education system, even during the Fees Must Fall campaign.

This cycle of Fees Must Fall started in Soweto in 1976. The guys who were in Soweto are now the rulers, but they didn't really see into the Fees Must Fall. They are also not reading into the voter turnout that is low. I am saying we have a much more serious problem in our democracy which is increasingly determined by a small tribe of people.

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician General

Whitfield also gets input from Paul Berkowitz, a director at non-profit The Third Republic.

It is exciting that there is a re-alignment, that there are a number of new parties and not-so-new parties that are doing well... but the bigger concern is getting a much larger share of eligible voters to vote and giving them a reason to do so.

Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic

Berkowitz uses the example of the Midvaal local municipality, which the DA retained with a higher voter turnout than the average for the Gauteng province.

The sad irony is that the voter turnout and the growth of the DA... is testament to the outgoing mayor Bongani Baloyi. He's not there anymore, so maybe the voters are voting for his legacy of service delivery, not the man himself.

Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic

The DA is not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating its voters and the areas it campaigns in. Again, this is against the backdrop of very low turnout, so loyal DA voters may be those that the party's been prioritising over the last couple of years...

Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic

I had a cheeky thought - if we're talking about the ANC increasingly becoming a rural party, maybe the DA's increasingly becoming an urban party...

Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic

It's lost a lot of share to the Freedom Front Plus in places like the North West and some areas in Limpopo. So where to for the party? It seems to be creating a lower and lower ceiling for itself.

Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic

Listen to the interviews in detail in the audio clip below:




