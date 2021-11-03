Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Close to 97% of votes have been captured after Monday's local government election, the The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Wednesday afternoon.
It's been a dismal showing so far for the ANC and analysts predict the ruling party will fall below 50% of the overall tally.
The election has been marked by a sharp drop in voter turnout, especially among younger voters.
RELATED: No jobs and a loss of faith in democracy - why young people didn't vote on 1 Nov
RELATED: If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC
Dr Pali Lehohla tells Bruce Whitfield that voter turnout is only part of the story - he looks at numbers from the point of view of whether the country has the momentum for development.
He is particularly worried about the stats reflecting the prospects for South Africa's children completing their schooling to matric level.
So when you go into the political activities that give the expression for how society functions, by electing democratically identified people, you'll find the same kind of percentage which is about 33% voter turnout. Then you must start worrying about those macro numbers.Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician General
They are telling a tale that is very discouraging and troubling.Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician General
We deserve the political parties we have, so let's not separate ourselves from that!Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician General
Dr Lehohla notes that political campaigns don't cover the need for strengthening our education system, even during the Fees Must Fall campaign.
This cycle of Fees Must Fall started in Soweto in 1976. The guys who were in Soweto are now the rulers, but they didn't really see into the Fees Must Fall. They are also not reading into the voter turnout that is low. I am saying we have a much more serious problem in our democracy which is increasingly determined by a small tribe of people.Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician General
Whitfield also gets input from Paul Berkowitz, a director at non-profit The Third Republic.
It is exciting that there is a re-alignment, that there are a number of new parties and not-so-new parties that are doing well... but the bigger concern is getting a much larger share of eligible voters to vote and giving them a reason to do so.Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic
Berkowitz uses the example of the Midvaal local municipality, which the DA retained with a higher voter turnout than the average for the Gauteng province.
The sad irony is that the voter turnout and the growth of the DA... is testament to the outgoing mayor Bongani Baloyi. He's not there anymore, so maybe the voters are voting for his legacy of service delivery, not the man himself.Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic
The DA is not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating its voters and the areas it campaigns in. Again, this is against the backdrop of very low turnout, so loyal DA voters may be those that the party's been prioritising over the last couple of years...Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic
I had a cheeky thought - if we're talking about the ANC increasingly becoming a rural party, maybe the DA's increasingly becoming an urban party...Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic
It's lost a lot of share to the Freedom Front Plus in places like the North West and some areas in Limpopo. So where to for the party? It seems to be creating a lower and lower ceiling for itself.Paul Berkowitz, Director - The Third Republic
Listen to the interviews in detail in the audio clip below:
Source : @Our_DA/Twitter
More from Business
Zero names on Treasury's tender blacklist, there's a problem - Corruption Watch
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Corruption Watch's head of investigations Karam Singh about the Tender Defaulters Register.Read More
Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots
Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantlyRead More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
South Africa has 3rd most expensive petrol in the world, considering incomes
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
SA businesses join pact to phase out problematic plastics by the end of 2022
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Enviro Department's Mamogala Musekene and Deshanya Naidoo from GreenCape.Read More
Robots are starting to deliver pizzas – we kid you not
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance
Africa Melane interviews Ernest North, cofounder at Naked Insurance.Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates
Refilwe Moloto interviews Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings about the skyrocketing cost of living.Read More
More from Politics
Zero names on Treasury's tender blacklist, there's a problem - Corruption Watch
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Corruption Watch's head of investigations Karam Singh about the Tender Defaulters Register.Read More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
ANC and DA must put ideological differences aside to govern together - analyst
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Harlan Cloete from the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University.Read More
ANC support in Soweto down to 53% in 2021 from 86% in 2011 - Dawie Scholtz
News24 election analyst Dawie Scholtz gives Mandy Wiener the latest highlights of election results analysis.Read More
'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 3PM] IEC final Western Cape election results briefing
IEC LGE 2021 Western Cape Media briefings from the provisional results and operations centre.Read More
Newcomer Cape Coloured Congress bags votes in Cape Town - gunning for over 6%
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams about the impressive results from their first municipal election.Read More
'We've unlocked hope in Cederberg' says Ruben Richards after impressive results
Lester speaks to Dr Ruben Richards about the impressive performance of 'Cederberg Eerste' in the Local Government Election.Read More
No jobs and a loss of faith in democracy - why young people didn't vote on 1 Nov
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Youth Capital's Mario Meyer about the declining youth vote in South Africa.Read More
More from Elections
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions.Read More
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'
John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke.Read More
'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016'
Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update.Read More
It’s a great feeling. We were under significant threat - Geordin Hill-Lewis
Lester Kiewit interviews the DA’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.Read More
Some queues are extraordinarily long - Geordin Hill-Lewis (mayoral candidate)
John Maytham interviews Hill-Lewis about the turnout and the results he expects.Read More