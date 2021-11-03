ANC and DA must put ideological differences aside to govern together - analyst





Governance expert Dr. Harlan Cloete says the ANC and the DA should partner up for coalition governments in hung municipalities

Political parties will be forced to pursue coalitions in a number of councils and metros following the local government elections

Dr. Cloete says it's better for the larger parties to work together and find common ground

A young boy cycles holding an ANC poster while supporters campaign nearby. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

It's time for the ANC and the DA to work together and enter into coalition governments in hung municipalities, says governance expert Dr. Harlan Cloete.

Cloete says coalition governments often go wrong when too many smaller parties want to call the shots with unrealistic demands.

He argues that coalition partnerships work best when run by two majority parties.

RELATED: If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC

Dr. Cloete says the ANC and the DA need to work together to fight inequality, poverty, and unemployment, instead of fighting each other.

He says they must find common ground and set aside their ideological differences to make democracy work in the interest of the communities they serve.

RELATED: "It was a setup" - Zille says clip on DA coalition with ANC taken out of context

The best coalition is the two bigger parties, if under this mayoral system. The ANC and the DA must put their ideological differences aside and say 'Let's work together' If neither of them has received a clear outright majority, clearly it's a sign from the voters that they are not quite sure who should govern. Dr. Harlan Cloete, Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University

The best way is to find - like in the Netherlands - consensus... I think we need a level of maturity where start working together. Let's put our purpose together and leave our egos at the door. Dr. Harlan Cloete, Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University

I think the ANC and the DA are probably in the centre. The ANC being this broad church committed to non-racialism, well the DA says they're also committed to non-racialism. Then to the left of that centre, you have the EFF and to the right, you've got the Freedom Front Plus. Dr. Harlan Cloete, Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University

It's the smaller political parties that come up with demands that sometimes are just unrealistic and then bigger political parties give into them because of the romance of power. Dr. Harlan Cloete, Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University