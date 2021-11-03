Zero names on Treasury's tender blacklist, there's a problem - Corruption Watch





National Treasury’s database of tender defaulters does not have any names on it

Corruption Watch's latest procurement report proves that the Tender Defaulters Register does not reflect reality

Corruption Watch is calling for greater transparency in procurement processes and the sharing of procurement data to fight tender fraud

The organisation's Karam Singh says the SA's slow criminal justice system is not tackling tender fraud swiftly enough

Image: www.treasury.gov.za

National Treasury’s database of tender defaulters is currently blank.

The Register for Tender Defaulters was set up in 2004 to help expose corrupt service providers convicted of corrupt activities.

The register is aimed at alerting the public sector to the names of suppliers convicted of corrupt activities in order to stop them from doing business with the government.

Corruption Watch has revealed that the Register for Tender Defaulters currently has no names on it.

The register is meant to benefit roughly 40 national departments, 103 provincial departments, 278 municipalities, nine constitutional institutions, and 154 other public entities but it's currently blank.

Corruption Watch's head of investigations Karam Singh says government departments are not updating the database regularly enough and South Africa's slow courts aren't securing enough convictions.

Singh says Corruption Watch's latest report on public procurement shows that the Tender Defaulters Register does not reflect reality.

He says the civil society group has been pushing National Treasury for greater transparency and disclosure of procurement data.

In some cases these tender defaulters would be very well known to departments, they would have been involved in court cases... yet they are not submitting the names. Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

But clearly, there is a problem with the functioning of the criminal justice system and actually seeing real accountability for the kind of procurement fraud that we see weekly as the stuff of big corruption scandal. Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch