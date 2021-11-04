Is this is the end of the liberation movement era in SA? William Gumede says yes





The 2021 Local Government Elections are over and results are in. The African National Congress has taken a big knock and analysts are weighing in on what this means for the future of South African politics.

William Gumede shares insightful analysis on the 2021 local government election results with John Maytham.

What does this mean for the ANC?

This is, from a South African point of view, from an ANC point of view, this is the end of the liberation movement era and dominance of the party, and it is going to be very difficult for the party to come back. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

No African liberation movement, since the end of the Second World War, has recovered after it dropped under 50%. What happens is they either stay temporarily in power through coalitions and then immediately thereafter they disappear forever. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

Should the ANC continue along the path of renewal, asks John?

Gumede argues it is very difficult for any governing party to renew itself while in power.

Because there are so many distractions like power and patronage, so it is very difficult. Again, historically, even if you look at political parties in industrial countries...there are none who have renewed while in government because it is just impossible with the patronage, the systemic corruption, and so on. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

So what does it mean for the ANC?

Gumede says there will be fallout within the ANC over the election results.

What will happen certainly is that those people who are opposed to President Ramaphosa, the so-called RET faction, the Jacob Zuma allies, are going to try to put a vote of no confidence in Ramaphosa. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

They will be emboldened to do that, probably at next year's national elective conference of the ANC. They will try to get a new leader arguing it is the first time the party has dropped below 50%. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

Gumede says it is very difficult to tell if this bid will succeed.

But he adds, the party has no choice but to try and renew.

[Ramaphosa] needs to cut out as many of the corrupt people - suspend them, fire them - now that will be impossible without an internal revolt against Ramaphosa. So that is his dilemma. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

Renewal will mean some level of breaking up of the party, suggests Gumede.

Gumede responds to the performance of the EFF

Julius Malema did say before the elections that the EFF will get 65%. I mean really that is pie in the sky kind of thinking. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

He says while a number of traditional ANC voters chose to stay away from voting or voted for other parties, it appears the EFF voters came back to vote for the red berets once again this time.

Essentially the EFF has retained the same level of voting they had previously. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

I think there is a ceiling for EFF-type populism in South Africa and so they may have reached almost a natural ceiling for populism, and I think there are many people who appear to be prepared to support them but not vote for them. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation

Julius Malema even once made a comment that people are prepared to come to their rallies and show support for them but they don't actually vote for them - almost as if many people want them as some kind of pressure group but they don't necessarily want to see them govern. William Gumede, Executive Chairperson - The Democracy Works Foundation