'GOOD Party has already made an impact on Cape Town and will continue to do so'





By Tuesday evening in the City of Cape Town Metro, the GOOD party had 4.46% of the votes and the Cape Coloured Party had 4.23% of votes in Cape Town.

We will continue to champion the things we were campaigning on and demonstrate to those who voted for us that there is no such thing as a wasted vote if you vote for a so-called small party. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

I think in the towns and cities in the Western Cape where we are represented, we will have different kinds of councils because the issues that we spoke about in the campaign, we will be championing in those council and committee meetings. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

Herron believes the GOOD Party has already had an impact on the Democratic Alliance who he says jumped on some of the same issues during the campaign.

It is good for Cape Town if the DA is coming out saying they are suddenly for affordable housing in well-located areas, that is a big shift and we will hold them to that. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party