[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever





The R131 billion finance agreement to help South Africa’s transition away from coal is a globally significant, first-of-its-kind deal

The deal explicitly addresses Eskom’s debt burden and the country's socio-economic concerns regarding the shutting down of the coal industry

Renewable energy is now cheaper than coal. Nevertheless, Eskom doesn’t have cost-reflective tariffs – expect them to rise

© davizro/123rf.com

It’s a historic deal; South Africa has secured R131 billion to finance the country’s transition to a low carbon economy.

The US, UK, France, and Germany have agreed to provide the capital over the next three to five years through grants and concessional finance.

The deal is built around a “Just Transition” - the securing of the future and livelihoods of workers and their communities in the transition to a low carbon economy.

A just transition implies the inclusion of, for example, coal mine workers in the creation of the low carbon economy.

About 89% of South Africa’s electricity is generated using fossil fuels, mostly coal.

It is, by far, the most coal-dependent G20 country, unsurprising considering its gargantuan reserves.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research Group about how the deal will be implemented (scroll up to listen).

It’s the first time something like this has happened… It’s globally significant partly because of the scale, and partly because of the way it is designed… What do we do to make sure people in Mpumalanga aren’t left without jobs? That communities around coal mines aren’t abandoned? Jesse Burton, Energy Systems Research Group - University of Cape Town

Everyone now understands that we are phasing out coal… At the same time, Eskom has R400 billion of debt. André de Ruyter has said about R150 billion to R200 of that is not serviceable. The deal explicitly refers to this… Jesse Burton, Energy Systems Research Group - University of Cape Town

There are 90 000 coal miners. They’re not all losing their jobs now… but it is going to happen… Jesse Burton, Energy Systems Research Group - University of Cape Town

This money will support the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, green hydrogen… Jesse Burton, Energy Systems Research Group - University of Cape Town

They [new coal power plants] are not going to be built… [Existing coal plants] are retiring themselves… Jesse Burton, Energy Systems Research Group - University of Cape Town

Eskom has a R140 billion investment need to build the grid… They need R70 billion to implement the IRP… Until that happens, we’ve got connections in Mpumalanga… It makes sense to put new generation on those sites. We have to build now! Jesse Burton, Energy Systems Research Group - University of Cape Town