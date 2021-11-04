Why compulsory voting isn't a quick fix for SA's low voter turnout
- Should South African citizens be legally required to vote to boost participation in the electoral process?
- Afesis-Corplan executive director Nontando Ngamlana explains why it's not a simple solution
Low voter turnout can pose a threat to South Africa's democracy, but is mandatory voting the answer?
Political analysts have warned that citizens are withdrawing from the democratic process as is clearly shown by the historically low voter turnout during the 2021 local government elections.
Afesis-Corplan executive director Nontando Ngamlana says compulsory voting has it's pros and cons.
On the one hand, it would boost voter turnout and strengthen the electorate.
On the other hand, it would limit the freedoms of citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.
Ngamlana adds that mandatory voting does not automtically strengthen a democracy nor does it improve the political landscape.
She says a large number of voters tend to spoil their ballots in countries where voting is mandated.
Mandatory voting would take away from the freedoms as enshrined and protected in our Constitution... core of our freedom and liberties is the right of choice.Nontando Ngamlana, Executive Director - Afesis-Corplan
However, with that said, there are absolute pros to mandatory voting... but it does curb [freedoms] and it does not guarantee that even when you've mobilised and you've pushed and forced people to the polls that they would, when they get there, vote and vote responsibly.Nontando Ngamlana, Executive Director - Afesis-Corplan
What we've seen in the countries where there is mandatory voting is that the administrative costs of elections skyrocketed in those countries because the number of blank ballots and spoilt ballots is astronomical.Nontando Ngamlana, Executive Director - Afesis-Corplan
We are not seeing a strengthening of democracy in Brazil, for example, in the Dominican Republic and a number of places where there is mandatory voting.Nontando Ngamlana, Executive Director - Afesis-Corplan
