Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!
The CCC believes the election was not free and fair
Nevertheless, it came second in most of the wards where it contested, despite an election budget of R70 000
The CCC is not considering a coalition at this stage
The Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) contested in its first municipal election on Monday.
The CCC’s mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town, Fadiel Adams, spent most of his time leading into the elections highlighting the plight faced by many communities, especially those on the Cape Flats.
With most votes counted, the CCC is sitting at 2.87% (behind GOOD at 3.98% and the EFF at 3.85%) - despite the party claiming to have spent only R70 000 on the election.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Adams (scroll up to listen).
The election was definitely not fair… They [larger parties] are breaking IEC rules with impunity while the rest of us are walking on eggshells… We expect someone’s head to roll! Hundreds of people in every ward were turned away… The DA is the only party that can’t complain about this.Fadiel Adams, leader - Cape Coloured Congress
We finished second in almost every ward we contested! … I had R70 000 for this election! … We’ve got lots to celebrate… The Democratic Alliance must know that its end is coming…Fadiel Adams, leader - Cape Coloured Congress
I will dig up Verwoerd to work with him, if it advances the cause of a coloured child… but at this stage… I feel we’ll be most effective in opposition… I don’t have an appetite for any type of coalition…Fadiel Adams, leader - Cape Coloured Congress
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
