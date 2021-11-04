City officials to clamp down on illegal fireworks, 'marauding' Guy Fawkes mobs
- Cape Town authorities have warned that they will be on high alert on Guy Fawkes Day this Friday
- Officials say the day has become synonymous with destructive behaviour in the metro
- Residents are reminded that fireworks can only be discharged if a permit has been obtained from the City
The City of Cape Town has warned that law enforcement agencies will be out in full force to curb the lawlessness that has become synonymous with Guy Fawkes Day on 5 November.
The City has reminded residents that it has stopped providing designated fireworks sites for Diwali, Guy Fawkes, or New Year’s Eve.
Fireworks are no longer allowed unless a permit has been obtained to host a fireworks display.
In addition, no person may store or sell fireworks without the necessary permits and people under the age of 16 are not allowed to handle fireworks.
In Cape Town, Guy Fawkes Day has become notorious for destructive behaviour and unruly young people who often assault adults and elderly people with paint, shoe polish.
Numerous incidents went viral on social media, of adults and elderly persons being chased, threatened and assaulted by mobs of youngsters, brandishing socks filled with paint, shoe polish, but also sharp objects designed to cause harm.City of Cape Town
In recent years, there have also been increasing reports of vehicles being stoned as they pass through some suburbs.
Guy Fawkes will take place on Friday this year and City officials are concerned that the criminality could spill over into the weekend.
The City’s enforcement services will increase its patrols on the day in a bid clamp down on illegal activities.
Residents are encouraged to report any incidents, including the illegal sale and discharge of fireworks to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone, or 107 from a landline.
Source : freeimages.com
