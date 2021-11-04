Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist





Award-winning South African actor Clint Brink is best known for his roles in the popular films King Dog, Ellen: Die storie van Ellen Pakkies, Lockdown Heights, and Binnelanders

Early in his career, he featured in Backstage, and soap opera Generations where he played the popular role 'Bradley Paulse'.

This Sunday at 10am tune in to CapeTalk and allow Clint to share his favourite tracks from the 1980s and 1980s that reflect the journey of his life.