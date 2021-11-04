Streaming issues? Report here
Life Hacks - Dummies Guide to Home Loan costs
Fireworks warning ahead of Guy Fawkes
Music with Nipho Mkhize
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
#LGE2021 Election Analysis
#LGE2021 Election Analysis
Election Analysis
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan

4 November 2021 11:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Langebaan
small towns
dorps

Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation.
  • Veronica Julius says the Langebaan property and accommodation market is still booming
  • She says she did not have major losses during the lockdown period as people booked in to work remotely in peaceful and tranquil surroundings
  • She describes the wonderful attractions in the area such as the kiteflying on the famous Langebaan Lagoon
  • Julies says there are also very good schools in the area and tourists who come and visit then decide to relocate to the area
  • She says she has seen a great deal of growth in the area especially after the Laguna Mall was built
Copyright: dpreezg / 123rf



