Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan
- Veronica Julius says the Langebaan property and accommodation market is still booming
- She says she did not have major losses during the lockdown period as people booked in to work remotely in peaceful and tranquil surroundings
- She describes the wonderful attractions in the area such as the kiteflying on the famous Langebaan Lagoon
- Julies says there are also very good schools in the area and tourists who come and visit then decide to relocate to the area
- She says she has seen a great deal of growth in the area especially after the Laguna Mall was built
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114852544_view-of-the-langebaan-lagoon-on-the-atlantic-ocean-coast-in-the-western-cape-province-the-preekstoel.html
