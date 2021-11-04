Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil
Prince Charles has apparently convinced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to donate R30 billion towards fixing Africa’s forests and improving its food security.
"Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed," said Bezos.
"Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."
The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world far longer than most. We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help. pic.twitter.com/7zBNnfCav7— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 31, 2021
RELATED: Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change?
Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $192.9 billion, making him the second richest person in the world after Elon Musk (net worth: $306.5 billion).
Africa Melane interviewed Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council (scroll up to listen).
It’s a breath of fresh air! … It is very critical for Africa… Climate change is here… The population is increasing, and people need to eat… The money will come in handy...Dr Phokele Maponya, Agriculture Research Council
Reforestation… is very critical… We must reduce deforestation and degradation.Dr Phokele Maponya, Agriculture Research Council
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120168474_amsterdam-netherlands-october-08-2018-forbes-magazine-with-jeff-bezos-on-the-cover-in-a-hand-jeff-be.html?vti=mahcbcawxug5pqwouz-1-5
More from Business
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research.Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months
Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
Zero names on Treasury's tender blacklist, there's a problem - Corruption Watch
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Corruption Watch's head of investigations Karam Singh about the Tender Defaulters Register.Read More
Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots
Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantlyRead More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
South Africa has 3rd most expensive petrol in the world, considering incomes
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
More from World
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started
New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October.Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Islamic State hits Taliban with Afghanistan hospital suicide attack – killing 25
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability
The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.Read More
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome
Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome.Read More
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome.Read More
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.Read More
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti.Read More
More from Opinion
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions.Read More
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.Read More
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'
John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke.Read More
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".Read More
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert
Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.Read More
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel
Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy.Read More
More from Africa
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability
The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.Read More
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".Read More
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila.Read More
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border
'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work.Read More
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent.Read More
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants.Read More
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.Read More