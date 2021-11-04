Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil





Prince Charles has apparently convinced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to donate R30 billion towards fixing Africa’s forests and improving its food security.

"Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed," said Bezos.

"Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."

The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world far longer than most. We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help. pic.twitter.com/7zBNnfCav7 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 31, 2021

Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $192.9 billion, making him the second richest person in the world after Elon Musk (net worth: $306.5 billion).

Africa Melane interviewed Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council (scroll up to listen).

It’s a breath of fresh air! … It is very critical for Africa… Climate change is here… The population is increasing, and people need to eat… The money will come in handy... Dr Phokele Maponya, Agriculture Research Council