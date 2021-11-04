UCT student creates unique crowdfunding platform to assist students with fees
- Tshegofatso Masenya is a fifth year medical student at the University of Cape Town
- Masenya established GoShare, an online, donation-based crowdfunding platform which allows students to raise funds to pay their fees
- Her business idea has been nominated in the 2021 Entrepreneurship Intervarsity competition
The cost of tertiary education is prohibitively expensive for all but the very privileges in South Africa.
Every year we hear of students who have won a place in their course of choice, but are struggling to meet their fee obligations, or whose NSFAS funding hasn't come through in time, or those who have partly got through their course, but have to drop out because they can no longer afford the costly fees.
As South Africans battle to cope with the socio-economic effects of a rising cost of living, the expense of university fees is often low on the priority list for parents and students.
That's why fifth-year medical student at the University of Cape Town, Tshegofatso Masenya has created a crowdfunding platform to help fellow students pay their outstanding fees for tertiary education.
The idea was essentially to democratise access to tertiary education, because we believe as youth who wants an education, that shouldn't be governed by financial barriers.Tshegofatso Masenya - Creator of GoShare crowdfunding platform
The success of a crowdfunding platform really relies on how well the community responds to that call. The idea was essentially to bring that community aspect together, but also to make sure we're coming together for the greater good of not just the youth receiving the education, but the country as a whole will benefit from having an educated youth.Tshegofatso Masenya - Creator of GoShare crowdfunding platform
RELATED: UCT is launching an online high school - here's what you need to know
In recent times, it's become somewhat of a common practice for tertiary students to take to social media to implore the public to help fund part of their fees.
Masenya picked up on this, noticing how common this was and how regular it was appearing on her Twitter timeline.
The messages were all the same, students need donors to fund what’s left of their college or university fees, or they won’t see graduation day.
Desperate to help, she established GoShare, an online, donation-based crowdfunding platform that allows students to raise funds to cover their outstanding fees.
Having seen the nature of the pleas on social media, students feel the onus to demonstrate just how in need they are. We find that it's dehumanising and can be humiliating to have to take to social media, a place that's meant for entertainment and engagement, and you're using it as a last resort.Tshegofatso Masenya - Creator of GoShare crowdfunding platform
Having to demonstrate how dire your circumstances are, isn't the kind of way we'd like for people to raise money. There's nothing wrong with public fund raising, but it's the way that it's being done...we're trying to dignify crowdfunding.Tshegofatso Masenya - Creator of GoShare crowdfunding platform
RELATED: UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration
Her business idea has earned her a spot in the 2021 Entrepreneurship Intervarsity competition.
She says this platform is different to other crowdfunding models, in that this platform lists each individual student and their interests and aspirations above their financial circumstances, enabling donors get to know students on a completely different level.
The platform also tracks students’ university progress, and grants donors exclusive access to their student journeys from the minute the first donation is made until graduation day.
The platform is open to students from South Africa’s 26 public universities, TVET colleges and other private institutions.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Local
WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete about the latest Covid-19 and vaccine updates.Read More
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm
The Electoral Commission releases the municipal election results from its national centre in Pretoria on Thursday evening.Read More
SPCA issues reminder about the dangers fireworks pose to animals
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham.Read More
'Denel is dangerous' - local activist claims Macassar residents kept in the dark
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Macassar community activist Gerome Vermeulen about the safety of the Denel munitions plant.Read More
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan
Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
City officials to clamp down on illegal fireworks, 'marauding' Guy Fawkes mobs
The City of Cape Town says its law enforcement agencies will be clamping down on illegal fireworks and unruly behaviour on Guy Fawkes.Read More