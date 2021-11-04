'Denel is dangerous' - local activist claims Macassar residents kept in the dark
- Some residents in the Macassar area want the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) factory shut down
- An apparent explosion at the facility on Sunday lit up the skies and sparked safety concerns once again
- Eight people were killed during a seperate blast at the plant in 2018
The safety of the Denel munitions plant in Macassar has once again come into question following an apparent explosion on Sunday night.
No casualties were reported after Sunday's incident but many community members want the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) site to close down.
In 2018, eight people were killed in an explosion at the facility. A public inquiry into the blast is still underway.
Macassar community activist Gerome Vermeulen says residents living in the area are not kept informed about incidents at the plant.
"We are never told about the accident records", he tells CapeTalk.
Vermeulen, who chaired the Somerset West site Environmental Advisory Liaison Group (Seal), claims there has been a lack of transparency from the ammunition manufacturer for years.
RELATED: Massive fire at Denel Helderberg munitions facility late on Sunday night
He's been living in the area since 1975 and says it should be shut down citing safety concerns.
Vermeulen says while jobs and livelihoods are important, the safety of human life should come first.
Denel is dangerous to people's lives if explosives can just go off. We hear that on Sunday 31st it was apparently a fire but we also hear that it might have been material that became unstable and then just went and blew up.Gerome Vermeulen, Macassar community activist
I wouldn't say that people are actually aware of what happens at Denel. All these years, all we've heard is that they are making bombs.Gerome Vermeulen, Macassar community activist
I think the biggest impact when people realised what's going on at Denel was on the third of September 2018 when eight people died... that's the only time that Macassar's people really woke up to the danger of Denel on their doorsteps.Gerome Vermeulen, Macassar community activist
When you look at jobs, I'm in the firing line always when I speak of Denel and the dangers of Denel.Gerome Vermeulen, Macassar community activist
