Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)





Neither the ANC nor the DA garnered enough votes to run South Africa’s largest cities.

A coalition between the two could reshape the centre of our politics, wrote News24 Editor Adriaan Basson on Wednesday.

The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Such a coalition would come with risks to both parties, he said.

Whatever happens, South Africa’s voters have rejected the country’s two-party-dominant system.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Basson (scroll up to listen).

We are in a different era now… Ramaphosa is extremely pragmatic. I’m sure DA leaders… could agree with him on a number of aspects… With the dip in support both parties have seen, is it not time for them to move together, and talk about the realignment of the centre of politics in the country? Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

The EFF is eating humble pie… It’s been a terrible election for them… I will be surprised if they are part of any major coalition… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

Herman Mashaba did extremely well with ActionSA in Johannesburg… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24