First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application





There are different fees associated with purchasing a property, including bank initiation fees, transfer fees and bond registration fees

Bond registration fees allow the attorneys to register the property in the purchasers name

A transfer fee is associated with transferring the property from the seller to the purchaser

© ashumskiy/123rf.com

Everybody knows that a home loan is a long term investment that will see you pay off, not just the amount you borrowed from the bank, but substantial interest as well.

Beyond that though, there are other costs involved, even if you obtained a 100% bond and don’t have to pay a deposit.

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson received an email from a listener, who was shocked to learn of some of the 'hidden fees' associated with the bond on her house. After several decades, her bond is at last fully paid up, and she had applied to her bank requesting the title deed, only to be told it would cost her between R3000 and R5000 to cancel the bond and release the deed.

The fee was a complete shock to her, describing it as daylight robbery.

Is that fee in fact a normal part of the bond process at all banks, or was it unique to her financial institution? And what other hidden costs are associated with taking out a home loan?

When someone wants to pay up their bond and release their title deed, the bank needs to appoint a cancellation attorney, who assists to obtain the title deed to move it out of the name of the financial institution into the name of the person who now owns the property. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

If a bond is applied for and received at 100%, there are certainly specific fees associated to taking out the bond and getting the bond registered. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

All the banks merely do is they grant the money so that the person can purchase the home. There are also attorneys involved that need to process this whole registration, to move the property from the sellers name into the purchasers name. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

You will be paying bond registration costs, which allows the attorney to register the bond in the purchasers name, with the bank having owning the property until such time you have paid that property off. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

RELATED: Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

A transfer fee is associated with transferring the property from the seller to the purchaser. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

There is attorneys fees, and there's tax associated to the transfer as well. In the transfer process, there is also transfer duty you need to pay. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

In the bond with the bank, there is also an initiation fee that is attached to the application, which the purchaser can either add to the bond and repay over a period, or pay upfront. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

RELATED: Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise

Attorneys are regulated by the costs that they can charge. There is a table that will tell you what an attorney is able to charge on transfer and registration. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

Wherever you'd keep cash is where you'd keep your title deed. Safety deposit box, in the safe at home. Please don't it with your documents lying around in your study. It's a vital document that one needs to keep. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

If a title deed goes missing, there's a whole process that one needs to follow in order to get a copy of that title deed. Think about the title deed as you having cash linked to the amount of your property. Keep it safe where you would keep that cash. Justin Easthorpe - Provincial sales manager at Ooba Home Loans

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.