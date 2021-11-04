Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started
Germany on Thursday recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
The country logged 33 949 cases, breaking the previous record of 33 777 set at the height of its second wave on 18 December.
“The fourth wave of Covid-19 is raging with exceptional force,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said.
There has not been a commensurate rise in deaths from Covid-19, with the seven-day average currently around 100 while it peaked at around 1200 in January.
"We are currently experiencing mainly a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is massive," said Spahn.
“In some regions, intensive care beds are running out again".
