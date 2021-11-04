EFF and ANC enter coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay - DA warns of 'disaster'





A coalition government is on the cards once again for Nelson Mandela Bay

The ANC is reportedly courting the EFF in a bid to gain control of the metro

Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze says both the ANC and the DA have the same number of council seats

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga at the DA's manifesto launch in the municipality on Monday, 04 October 2021. Picture: Nqaba Bhanga/Twitter.

The battle for the control of Nelson Mandela Bay continues after the ANC and the DA failed to get to 40% of the vote in the metro.

The ANC and DA both secured 48 seats in the hung council.

A coalition agreement is needed for one of them to gain outright control of the metro.

The DA has ruled out going into a coalition with the EFF, which has eight seats.

Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze says the ANC has already started courting the red berets.

"The EFF looks like it's going to hand over its support to the ANC", he tells CapeTalk.

Meanwhile, the DA's outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga says a coalition between the EFF and ANC would spell disaster for the metro.

The discussions are still happening at the ANC and EFF level and the DA is basically playing a waiting game to see what comes out of these coalition talks. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

It's disappointment on both sides of the political fence. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The ANC is disappointed at getting 39% and the DA is equally disappointed. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I suspect that the DA is even more disappointed because it looks like the ANC might be getting into a coalition with the EFF. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Outgoing mayor Nqaba Bhanga says it spells disaster for the metro - any pending coalition that involves the ANC and the EFF as well as smaller parties like the Northern Alliance which scored three seats at its first local government election. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News