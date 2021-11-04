EFF and ANC enter coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay - DA warns of 'disaster'
- A coalition government is on the cards once again for Nelson Mandela Bay
- The ANC is reportedly courting the EFF in a bid to gain control of the metro
- Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze says both the ANC and the DA have the same number of council seats
The battle for the control of Nelson Mandela Bay continues after the ANC and the DA failed to get to 40% of the vote in the metro.
The ANC and DA both secured 48 seats in the hung council.
A coalition agreement is needed for one of them to gain outright control of the metro.
The DA has ruled out going into a coalition with the EFF, which has eight seats.
RELATED: ANC and DA must put ideological differences aside to govern together - analyst
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze says the ANC has already started courting the red berets.
"The EFF looks like it's going to hand over its support to the ANC", he tells CapeTalk.
Meanwhile, the DA's outgoing Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga says a coalition between the EFF and ANC would spell disaster for the metro.
The discussions are still happening at the ANC and EFF level and the DA is basically playing a waiting game to see what comes out of these coalition talks.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It's disappointment on both sides of the political fence.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The ANC is disappointed at getting 39% and the DA is equally disappointed.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
I suspect that the DA is even more disappointed because it looks like the ANC might be getting into a coalition with the EFF.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Outgoing mayor Nqaba Bhanga says it spells disaster for the metro - any pending coalition that involves the ANC and the EFF as well as smaller parties like the Northern Alliance which scored three seats at its first local government election.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Politics
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm
The Electoral Commission releases the municipal election results from its national centre in Pretoria on Thursday evening.Read More
Maughan: No need for Zuma's 'secret' health records to overturn medical parole
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the court applications challenging Zuma's medical parole.Read More
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.Read More
Why compulsory voting isn't a quick fix for SA's low voter turnout
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Afesis-Corplan executive director Nontando Ngamlana about the pros and cons of compulsory voting.Read More
'GOOD Party has already made an impact on Cape Town and will continue to do so'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Good Party's Brett Herron on voting outcomes, as final votes in on Thursday ahead of IEC declaration.Read More
Is this is the end of the liberation movement era in SA? William Gumede says yes
William Gumede shares insightful analysis on the 2021 local government election results with John Maytham.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More