SPCA issues reminder about the dangers fireworks pose to animals
- The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it sees a massive increase in stray animals as a direct result of Guy Fawkes celebrations
- The SPCA also treats more animals this time of year for injuries, directly and indirectly link to the discharging of fireworks
- Pet owners are urged to keep animals in a safe environment and to consult a veterinarian if the animal is distressed by the loud noises
The City of Cape Town has reminded residents that it no longer provides designated fireworks sites for Diwali, Guy Fawkes or New Year’s Eve.
Discharging of fireworks is no longer allowed, unless a permit has been obtained to host a fireworks display.
The import and sale of fireworks without the necessary permissions is also illegal.
With that said, every year, SPCA inspectors and veterinary teams have to deal with the grim effects of fireworks, and the harm it causes to animals.
Fireworks causes severe distress to animals as a result of the loud explosions, but in some instances animals are seriously injured by the explosives.
Guy Fawkes always results in probably an increase of about 68% in the number of strays coming into the SPCA, and we see a lot of injured animals as well.Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson
[Animals are] injured in motor vehicle accidents, because they're fleeing from a noise, running through glass window panes, getting stuck in fences, storm water drains.Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson
RELATED: City officials to clamp down on illegal fireworks, 'marauding' Guy Fawkes mobs
It's not a good time for animals. Many of them end up wandering the streets for weeks lost away from home.Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson
If you suspect your pet will react badly to fireworks, then please seek professional help from a veterinarian who can prescribe a sedative.Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson
Make sure your animals have identification. Preferably a microchip. At the very least a dog tag and a collar.Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/fireworks.html?oriSearch=search+light&sti=n8rdc4zj0h0nwygfpv|&mediapopup=44529235
More from Local
WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete about the latest Covid-19 and vaccine updates.Read More
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm
The Electoral Commission releases the municipal election results from its national centre in Pretoria on Thursday evening.Read More
UCT student creates unique crowdfunding platform to assist students with fees
Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT student Tshegofatso Masenya, creator of student fees crowdfunding platform GoShare.Read More
'Denel is dangerous' - local activist claims Macassar residents kept in the dark
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Macassar community activist Gerome Vermeulen about the safety of the Denel munitions plant.Read More
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan
Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
City officials to clamp down on illegal fireworks, 'marauding' Guy Fawkes mobs
The City of Cape Town says its law enforcement agencies will be clamping down on illegal fireworks and unruly behaviour on Guy Fawkes.Read More