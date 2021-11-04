SPCA issues reminder about the dangers fireworks pose to animals





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it sees a massive increase in stray animals as a direct result of Guy Fawkes celebrations

The SPCA also treats more animals this time of year for injuries, directly and indirectly link to the discharging of fireworks

Pet owners are urged to keep animals in a safe environment and to consult a veterinarian if the animal is distressed by the loud noises

Image: © nd3000/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town has reminded residents that it no longer provides designated fireworks sites for Diwali, Guy Fawkes or New Year’s Eve.

Discharging of fireworks is no longer allowed, unless a permit has been obtained to host a fireworks display.

The import and sale of fireworks without the necessary permissions is also illegal.

With that said, every year, SPCA inspectors and veterinary teams have to deal with the grim effects of fireworks, and the harm it causes to animals.

Fireworks causes severe distress to animals as a result of the loud explosions, but in some instances animals are seriously injured by the explosives.

Guy Fawkes always results in probably an increase of about 68% in the number of strays coming into the SPCA, and we see a lot of injured animals as well. Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson

[Animals are] injured in motor vehicle accidents, because they're fleeing from a noise, running through glass window panes, getting stuck in fences, storm water drains. Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson

RELATED: City officials to clamp down on illegal fireworks, 'marauding' Guy Fawkes mobs

It's not a good time for animals. Many of them end up wandering the streets for weeks lost away from home. Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson

If you suspect your pet will react badly to fireworks, then please seek professional help from a veterinarian who can prescribe a sedative. Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson

Make sure your animals have identification. Preferably a microchip. At the very least a dog tag and a collar. Belinda Abraham - Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.