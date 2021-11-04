US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea





China is demanding answers from the United States after the nuclear-powered USS Connecticut struck an underwater mountain while in the South China Sea.

The Chinese claim almost the entire South China Sea as their own while the US maintains it is free to navigate the area.

When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. © rolffimages/123rf.com

It turns out the object it collided with was an uncharted, underwater mountain… Nine sailors were hurt… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent