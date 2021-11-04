US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea
China is demanding answers from the United States after the nuclear-powered USS Connecticut struck an underwater mountain while in the South China Sea.
The Chinese claim almost the entire South China Sea as their own while the US maintains it is free to navigate the area.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
It turns out the object it collided with was an uncharted, underwater mountain… Nine sailors were hurt…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
It has provoked outrage from China… who worried about fallout… America also completely denied any of this to start with. Plus, all this is relatively close to Taiwan…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55353748_usa-vs-china.html?vti=mbtd5e7buk3yy0t8gu-1-4
More from World
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started
New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October.Read More
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil
Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council.Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Islamic State hits Taliban with Afghanistan hospital suicide attack – killing 25
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability
The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.Read More
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome
Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome.Read More
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome.Read More
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.Read More