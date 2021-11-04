Streaming issues? Report here
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea

4 November 2021 3:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
China
United States
South China Sea
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
USS Connecticut

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

China is demanding answers from the United States after the nuclear-powered USS Connecticut struck an underwater mountain while in the South China Sea.

The Chinese claim almost the entire South China Sea as their own while the US maintains it is free to navigate the area.

When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. © rolffimages/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

It turns out the object it collided with was an uncharted, underwater mountain… Nine sailors were hurt…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

It has provoked outrage from China… who worried about fallout… America also completely denied any of this to start with. Plus, all this is relatively close to Taiwan…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



Share this:
