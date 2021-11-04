Maughan: No need for Zuma's 'secret' health records to overturn medical parole
- Former president Jacob Zuma is facing multiple legal challenges against his medical parole
- He was granted medical parole in September after prisons boss Arthur Fraser overruled the parole board's recommendation not to release him
- Zuma's refusal to disclose his health records will not stand in the way, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan
Despite what former president Jacob Zuma thinks, withholding his health records from the parties challenging his medical parole will not devastate their court action, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
The Helen Suzman Foundation, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and AfriForum are taking legal action to have Zuma's medical parole reviewed and set aside.
Zuma was released on medical parole two months ago after Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser overturned the medical parole board's recommendation not to release him.
RELATED: 'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational'
Before his controversial release, Zuma was hospitalised for an undisclosed medical condition.
According to his doctors, Zuma had been too ill to remain behind bars at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal where he was meant to serve his 15-month sentence.
Despite claiming that he required medical care, three days after he was granted medical parole, Zuma went home to his family.
RELATED: Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole
Zuma has refused to consent to the confidential release of his medical records in the litigation challenging his medical parole.
Maughan argues that the applicants do not need his health records to proceed with the court action.
She says there is no evidence that Zuma is terminally ill, incapacitated or unable to care for himself, which are the only grounds for medical parole.
"Unless they can show, evidentially speaking, that those conditions exist, Jacob Zuma is simply not eligible for medical parole", Maughan tells CapeTalk.
The DA, Helen Suzman Foundation, and also AfriForum are persisting with this case, despite the fact that they don't have the records because as John Steenhuisen puts it in one of his affidavits, they simply don't need them.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The crucial point here is that in all these responses, neither Jacob Zuma nor Arthur Fraser have said two or three very important things: They haven't said that Jacob Zuma is terminally ill, they haven't said that he is physically incapacitated and they haven't said that he is incapable of looking after himself. That's not the assertion of any of these people under oath in the court.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Outside those circumstances, medical parole cannot be granted and that is exactly what happened in this case. The board categorically said... this man's health condition is stable, and they don't beliee there is a justication under the law to grant this and they refused this.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
