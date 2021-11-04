[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm





The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

The Electoral Commission will formally declare the results of the 2021 local government elections at its national results centre in Pretoria, Tshwane, this evening at 6 pm.

The talk is all about forming coalitions as both the ANC and the DA lost ground in the election, while some smaller parties made inroads.

Watch the results announcement below: