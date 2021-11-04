[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm
The Electoral Commission will formally declare the results of the 2021 local government elections at its national results centre in Pretoria, Tshwane, this evening at 6 pm.
The talk is all about forming coalitions as both the ANC and the DA lost ground in the election, while some smaller parties made inroads.
Watch the results announcement below:
More from Politics
LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.Read More
Maughan: No need for Zuma's 'secret' health records to overturn medical parole
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the court applications challenging Zuma's medical parole.Read More
EFF and ANC enter coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay - DA warns of 'disaster'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the election results in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.Read More
Why compulsory voting isn't a quick fix for SA's low voter turnout
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Afesis-Corplan executive director Nontando Ngamlana about the pros and cons of compulsory voting.Read More
'GOOD Party has already made an impact on Cape Town and will continue to do so'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Good Party's Brett Herron on voting outcomes, as final votes in on Thursday ahead of IEC declaration.Read More
Is this is the end of the liberation movement era in SA? William Gumede says yes
William Gumede shares insightful analysis on the 2021 local government election results with John Maytham.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
More from Local
WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete about the latest Covid-19 and vaccine updates.Read More
SPCA issues reminder about the dangers fireworks pose to animals
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham.Read More
UCT student creates unique crowdfunding platform to assist students with fees
Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT student Tshegofatso Masenya, creator of student fees crowdfunding platform GoShare.Read More
'Denel is dangerous' - local activist claims Macassar residents kept in the dark
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Macassar community activist Gerome Vermeulen about the safety of the Denel munitions plant.Read More
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan
Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
City officials to clamp down on illegal fireworks, 'marauding' Guy Fawkes mobs
The City of Cape Town says its law enforcement agencies will be clamping down on illegal fireworks and unruly behaviour on Guy Fawkes.Read More