LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13





Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini announced the results of the 2021 local government elections on Thursday evening.

Mashinini said there are 66 hung councils where no political party won a majority vote.

Out of 213 municipalities the ANC achieved a majority in 161 municipalities.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) emerged with a majority in 13 municipalities.

Coming in third was the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with a majority in 10 municipalities.

Image of ROC during 2021 muncipal election result on 4 November: GCIS

Mashinini said out of the 26.1 million registered voters, 2.3 million had cast their ballots.

He noted that the Commission had cleared over 280 objections and declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair.

The fact that we are here today, having delivered these elections is an achievement we should all be proud of as a nation. Our thriving, vibrant and maturing democracy has indeed withstood the test thrown at it. Glen Mashinini, Chairperson - Electoral Commission

See the breakdown for metros and cities below: