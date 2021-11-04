WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December





The Western Cape is changing gears and focusing on mobile and pop-up vaccination sites

Fewer people are presenting themselves to mass vaccination centres, says provincial health boss Dr. Keith Cloete

Meanwhile, scientists are expecting the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections to take off in December

Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

Western Cape health officials are expected to meet next week after new data predicting that the Covid-19 fourth wave will hit in mid-December.

Provincial head of health Dr. Keith Cloete says health officials will meet on Monday to discuss the preliminary report released by the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium.

According to Dr. Cloete, health experts predict that the fourth wave will be lower than the third wave but there will be differences within the provinces depending on vaccine uptake in various areas.

He says the intensity of the fourth wave will depend on the vaccine coverage in the province, the amount of natural immunity caused by previous infection, and the emergence of any variant with some immune escape.

The South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium has given us some preliminary reports which we are looking at in detail next Monday. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

They are saying that it looks like we are looking towards the second part of December, so, unfortunately, going up again towards the Christmas period... for the fourth wave. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Covid-19 statistics in the Western Cape are relatively low, with an average of 67 new daily cases, 19 daily hospital admissions, and five daily deaths.

📢Covid-19 dashboard update for 4 November 2021



To get more information, you can visit our dashboard on https://t.co/bLHGiWBdzg pic.twitter.com/ltpVDOc10G — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) November 4, 2021

With vaccinations dipping at mass sites, Western Cape health teams are taking vaccinations to various communities using mobile and pop-up vaccination sites.

Weekly pop-up sites are now a standing feature at grocery stores, shopping malls, SASSA points, and many more other contact points.

We are in between waves and at the moment we are at the lowest we've been compared to between the first and second and second and third wave. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We actually only have about 1,000 active cases in the Western Cape as we speak. It is very low levels of infection and hospitalisations have declined. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health