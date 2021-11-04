'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness: Just how essential is physical activity for kids healthy growth and development
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Catherine Draper - Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit at ...
Today at 05:10
ANC to discuss coalition strategy for hung municipalities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 05:46
T20 World Cup 2021: Proteas vs England
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Shafiek Mouton - Sports Reporter at Son Koerant
Today at 06:10
Unisa graduates battling to get certificates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeanne van Zyl - Unisa graduate seeking her certificate
Today at 06:25
McKenzie retains his ward despite series of controversial videos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave - Gugulethu Coffee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Rasmeni - Founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid cases on the rise again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Senior lecturer from the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Koeberg power plant is cause for concern
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Kantey - National Chairperson at Coalition Against Nuclear Energy
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club picks with Annzra Denita
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Insider account: former politician on negotiating coalitions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanne Downs - National Chairman at African Christian Democratic Party (Acdp)
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
CBD property trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Kane - Chairman at Central City Improvement District
Today at 10:30
WCED, PRINCIPALS, SGB. Who is in charge?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matakanye Matakanye - National Secretary at National Association Of School Governing Bodies
Dr Sara Black
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Indian Spice Blending Masterclass
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paschelle Moodley - Founder at My Spice Table
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm The Electoral Commission releases the municipal election results from its national centre in Pretoria on Thursday evening. 4 November 2021 5:52 PM
SPCA issues reminder about the dangers fireworks pose to animals Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham. 4 November 2021 5:25 PM
View all Local
Maughan: No need for Zuma's 'secret' health records to overturn medical parole Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the court applications challenging Zuma's medical paro... 4 November 2021 5:20 PM
EFF and ANC enter coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay - DA warns of 'disaster' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the election results in Nelson Mandela Bay. 4 November 2021 2:49 PM
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application Pippa Hudson speaks to Justin Easthorpe, provincial sales manager of Ooba Home Loans. 4 November 2021 6:19 PM
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation. 4 November 2021 11:48 AM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR

4 November 2021 8:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
IEC
Election results
President Cyril Ramaphosa
2021 local government elections
2021 municipal elections
#Elections2021
#ElectionResults2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the announcement of results of the 2021 local government elections. Image: Screengrab from EWN live feed on YouTube.

The people have spoken. Those in whom they have placed their trust – the elected councillors – now need to get down to work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address on Thursday evening after the Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the results of the 2021 local government elections.

On behalf of the country, he thanked the more than 12 million South Africans who voted, for strengthening our democracy.

Citing the record 325 political parties who campaigned and more than 1,500 independent candidates vying for office, Ramaphosa said this is a sign that multi-party politics is flourishing in the country.

He emphasized the need for elected officials to be accountable.

It also advances openness and transparency... and affirms the principle that leaders must be chosen by the people and that leaders should also be accountable to the people who choose them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Over the past few weeks, we have all spent time with South Africans from all walks of life... They told us about their need for houses, of their frustration with electricity cuts, of feeling unsafe because of crime and also of their despondency after years of not working.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

At the same time many have also told us about some of the good work that municipalities, supported by dedicated councillors, are doing in their communities... They also gave us advice on how we can do things a lot better.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The president repeated that communities want their representatives to be responsive and accountable.

He said local government must be a force for good, for development and progress.

To achieve a better era, leaders must put aside their differences and work together in a spirit of partnership, the President emphasized.

Watch his address below:




'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'

4 November 2021 10:38 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.

'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'

4 November 2021 9:32 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.

LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13

4 November 2021 7:13 PM

The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.

[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm

4 November 2021 5:52 PM

The Electoral Commission releases the municipal election results from its national centre in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

Maughan: No need for Zuma's 'secret' health records to overturn medical parole

4 November 2021 5:20 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the court applications challenging Zuma's medical parole.

EFF and ANC enter coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay - DA warns of 'disaster'

4 November 2021 2:49 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the election results in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)

4 November 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!

4 November 2021 10:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.

Why compulsory voting isn't a quick fix for SA's low voter turnout

4 November 2021 10:22 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Afesis-Corplan executive director Nontando Ngamlana about the pros and cons of compulsory voting.

'GOOD Party has already made an impact on Cape Town and will continue to do so'

4 November 2021 9:12 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Good Party's Brett Herron on voting outcomes, as final votes in on Thursday ahead of IEC declaration.

'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'

4 November 2021 10:38 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.

'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'

4 November 2021 9:32 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time.

WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December

4 November 2021 7:28 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete about the latest Covid-19 and vaccine updates.

LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13

4 November 2021 7:13 PM

The Electoral Commission has declared the 2021 municipal elections free and fair on Thursday evening.

[WATCH LIVE] IEC announces local government election results at 6 pm

4 November 2021 5:52 PM

The Electoral Commission releases the municipal election results from its national centre in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

SPCA issues reminder about the dangers fireworks pose to animals

4 November 2021 5:25 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham.

UCT student creates unique crowdfunding platform to assist students with fees

4 November 2021 3:30 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT student Tshegofatso Masenya, creator of student fees crowdfunding platform GoShare.

'Denel is dangerous' - local activist claims Macassar residents kept in the dark

4 November 2021 1:48 PM

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Macassar community activist Gerome Vermeulen about the safety of the Denel munitions plant.

Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)

4 November 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan

4 November 2021 11:48 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation.

