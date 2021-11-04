'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level'
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says the result announced for the 2021 local government elections on Thursday night will be remembered as a historic milestone in South Africa's democracy.
"For the very first time the ANC has fallen below 50%. It very clearly says that the political landscape has shifted and that it is possible to bring the ANC below 50% across the length and breadth of South Africa."
Steenhuisen describes the result for the DA as "respectable", achieving what the party has been working towards for many years.
"We are buoyed by the result - we believe it's a consolidation and that the DA has turned a corner in terms of where we were at and where we need to be. It gives us a solid foundation to start to build towards the 2024 election with the ultimate game to bring the ANC below 50% across the length and breadth of South Africa.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
We've also heard the message that's been sent to us by communities... One of those messages is that people don't like unstable coalitions.... that don't deliver. That's the message that's been sent in place like Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and in the City of Johannesburg.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
RELATED: LGE results: ANC has majority in 161 out of 213 municipalities, DA wins 13
We leave Election 2021 buoyed by the result. I think it's a respectable result which now allows us to start the big battle which is marching confidently to 2024 to unseat the ANC at a national and provincial level, and be able to bring the change that South Africa so desperately needs by shoving off the yoke of the ANC one-party domination.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
The other message from voters is that this one-party domination is coming to a swift end says Steenhuisen.
We will certainly be looking to create stable coalitions, those processes have already started and we look forward to being able to form stable coalitions where we can. Where we cannot, we're going to go on to the opposition benches and be an excellent opposition just like we are in the National Assembly.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
We need to be able to take advantage of that going into the next election. The road to 2024 starts today - we commit ourselves to being part of a new majority in South Africa that's going to be able to start building towards a better future for South Africa, a more inclusive future, one with a growing economy, one that's creating jobs and one that's serving the people of the country and not the politicians.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
Listen to the full statement from the DA leader below:
Source : Democratic Alliance
