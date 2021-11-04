'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
- The ruling ANC has slipped below 50% of the vote for the first time during the 2021 local government election
- National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says introspection is required from the party and then it must do exactly what the people of South Africa have told it to do
Clement Manyathela interviews the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, after the results announcement for the municipal elections that saw the ANC slip below 50% of the vote for the first time.
The first thing of importance says Mapisa-Nqakula, is that the election was free and fair.
South Africans were able to express their will. South Africans have spoken.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
RELATED: 'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR
Now the most important thing is for politicians to listen to what the people have asked them to do, which is to forge unity and common purpose she says.
... and even as people are negotiating coalitions they should do so, and put aside our egos and look at what is in the best interests of the South African people.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
Manyathela asks what is the best way for the legislature to hold elected officials accountable given the mess we've seen in many municipalities.
I don't think there was no accountability, but rather that we need to tighten up. There's a need to intensify that oversight.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
One of the most important issues for me is public participation by Parliament, because when you do that you are able to monitor and exercise oversight... Just because right now there is the whole hullabaloo about coalitions I don't want us to create an impression that there hasn't been oversight.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
There has been oversight. What it means though now, is that we have to tighten it, we have to ensure that our Members of Parliament are on the ground. We have to strengthen and tighten our constituency offices and through those we'll be able to know what the challenges of our people are and what it is that Parliament can do to assist...Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
Lessons to take away from this election result include how important it is to listen to what people have to say and to humble yourself, she says.
It's important to humble ourselves before the South African people... I regret what has happened... We cannot say 'freedom in our lifetime' and quickly we see that freedom slipping away from us during this period.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
I think we just need to do an introspection and humble ourselves, accept where we have committed mistakes and push on and move forward. For me it's about the struggle of the people of South Africa - our people have spoken; let us do exactly what they instructed us to do.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
